Future of Entrepreneurship

How to Hire for Talent, Not Geography

It can be done successfully, but there are nuances to consider when rethinking your recruiting and hiring process.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How to Hire for Talent, Not Geography
Image credit: Klaus Vedfelt | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Magazine Contributor
Deputy Editor
3 min read

This story appears in the December 2020 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Will companies’ work-from-home policies remain in place, even when COVID-19 ends? Back in March, only 38 percent of corporate decision-­makers said yes. A few months later, that number rose to 67 percent. (Both surveys were done by 451 Research, a division of S&P Global Market Intelligence, which polled more than 500 people.) As companies increasingly adopt distributed services like cloud tools and SaaS platforms, it’s easier to work anywhere — forever.

If the predictions hold true, many things about the way we work will change, starting with the way we build a team. We asked four business leaders how entrepreneurs can best approach hiring for talent, not geography.

Related: How Covid-19 Changed the Way We Look at Hiring

1. Be truthful.

Just because our culture has accepted remote work doesn’t mean it’s the perfect setup for every job candidate — and that’s OK. “Whenever I interview someone, I explain that we’re a small but close team and they’ll never feel alone on an island,” says Kerry Benjamin, founder and CEO of StackedSkincare, whose team of 10 is partly in Los Angeles, partly scattered throughout the country. “But if you’re not comfortable with work-from-home, this won’t be the company for you.”

2. Update your processes.

The core skills you hire for may stay the same, but secondary skills may change. Alyssa Ravasio, founder and CEO of the campsite-­booking platform Hipcamp, was happy to see introverted staffers comfortably contributing in a digital-first world. But that depends upon top-notch written communication skills, so now, she gives candidates “homework” to test that ability. “It’s always important, but now it’s really important.”

Related: 5 Breakthrough Approaches to Hiring in the Covid-19 World

3. Prioritize company culture.

“You might see employees on Zoom, but there are no more happy hours or company softball teams,” says Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, a staffing and recruiting firm. “You have to work harder to create connection.” So Gimbel encourages his staff to schedule video chats with random colleagues a few times a week, “to talk to the folks you might not work with but would have seen at the watercooler.”

4. Throw out the office hours.

“We don’t have work-life separation anymore — it’s about integration,” says Ben Stewart, interim executive director of Tulsa Remote, a program that provides $10,000 grants to get remote workers to relocate to Tulsa. “Motivations are all different: Some people want to be by aging parents, some people want a yard for their kids, others want to gain back those two hours of city commute time so they can work on their side hustle. Time is money for everyone. The companies that give people freedom are increasing happiness — and drive.”

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Future of Entrepreneurship

What Business Will Look Like in the Year 2030

Future of Entrepreneurship

He Asked His Team How to Avoid Layoffs. Their Response Thrilled Him

Future of Entrepreneurship

Underrepresented Communities Are Building Their Own Funding Networks - and Thriving