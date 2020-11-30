Adapt to Bounce Forward

These VPNs Have Great Reviews and Are on Sale for Cyber Monday

Score great savings on cybersecurity.
Image credit: Dan Nelson

2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

These days, everybody should be using a virtual private network. With so many criminals, corporations, and government agencies snooping on people's data, you owe it to yourself to protect yourself. Right now, you can do that for a great price for Cyber Monday. Just use code CMSAVE40 at checkout to score an additional 40 percent off these top-rated VPNs.

NordVPN

Few VPNs match the reviews and ratings received by NordVPN. It's earned an extremely rare "Outstanding" rating from PC Mag, as well as five-star reviews from TrustPilot and CNET. NordVPN sends your connection through double data SSL-based 2048-bit encrypted private tunnels, keeping you and your information completely anonymous. It's a bulletproof security solution allowing you completely private, unrestricted access to the internet.

Get a two-year subscription to NordVPN for $53.40 (Reg. $286) with promo code: CMSAVE40.

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited

VPN Unlimited is far and away the best budget VPN on the market. Once named PC Mag's Top VPN and an Editor's Pick by Software Informer, KeepSolid VPN Unlimited gives you the ultimate online privacy and security at an unbeatable price. There are no bandwidth or speed limits and servers available in more than 80 locations globally. More than 10 million people worldwide trust VPN Unlimited for good reason.

Get a lifetime subscription to VPN Unlimited price dropped to $19.97 (Reg. $199). 

Surfshark VPN

Many VPNs force you to sacrifice either speed or privacy. Surfshark VPN doesn't. With more than 500 torrent-friendly servers and unlimited data, Surfshark allows you to bypass geo-restrictions and securely access the web at blazing speeds. It uses military-grade AES-256-GCM encryption and IKEv2 and OpenVPN protocols, while a strict no-logging policy ensures your data stays private, even from them. It's earned 8/10 stars from VPN Lab.

Get a three-year subscription to Surfshark VPN price dropped to $83.99 (Reg. $430).

