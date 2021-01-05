Second Coronavirus Stimulus Check: How to Check the Status

January 5, 2021 3 min read

The IRS started sending out checks last week, and many eligible Americans have already received it in their bank account. The process of sending direct payments is still ongoing. If you haven’t received your payment yet and are eager to know where it is, then you can easily do so now. The IRS has now re-launched its online tool to allow people to check the status or track their coronavirus stimulus check.

Coronavirus stimulus check: how to check status?

The IRS’s online tool – called Get My Payment tool – went live early Monday afternoon. This online tool was available at the time of the first stimulus checks as well. However, it went offline a few days before the second stimulus checks started going out. The IRS likely took it off to update information for the second payment.

Data on this online tool is updated once a day (overnight). So, if you already checked your payment status once, then don’t bother to check it again until the next day.

Talking of how to use the online tool, once you are on its page, you need to enter your social security number and your address to get the status update. Once you enter the details, the tool will show the status of your first stimulus payment (CARES Act), as well as the second payment.

Further, the tool also tells whether the IRS would be sending your payment through direct deposit or the mail. This online tool is available in two languages – English and Spanish. The IRS is requesting Americans to use this online tool for information on their stimulus payment, instead of calling the agency or financial institutions.

What about paper checks and debit cards?

Last week, the Trump administration announced that payments had started to go out. Many people also reported seeing the direct payment amount in their bank accounts. On Monday, however, the agency said the official date when funds are available was Monday, i.e. January 4. This means the payment, which many saw as a direct deposit in their bank account, could be either pending or provisional.

“Some Americans may have seen the direct deposit payments as pending or as provisional payments in their accounts before the scheduled payment date of January 4, 2021, which is the official date funds are available,” the IRS said in a press release.

Along with the information on direct deposit, the IRS also shared information on the status of paper checks and debit cards. The IRS will send the direct deposit to people for whom it has bank account information. Others eligible for the stimulus check would either get the payment via paper check or debit cards.

As per the IRS, it has started sending out stimulus checks and will continue to send them out through January. Thus, it is important that people check their mail carefully. Last time, there were several reports that people mistook the paper check and debit cards as junk mail.