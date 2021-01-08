Weight loss

You Exercise Your Body. Why Not Your Face?

The Kickstarter-funded Jawzrsize will slim your face and strengthen your neck.
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

It's that time of year again. After feasting over the last few months of the year and drinking through a pandemic, many of us are hitting the gym and dieting in January to try and get back in shape. While we all know to work out our bodies and hearts with strength and cardio workouts, you never really think about working out your face, do you?

Meet Jawzrsize® Facial Fitness, the transformational tool to help you achieve a slimmer face, reduce the double chin, and tone, firm, and strengthen your face and neck.

Jawzrsize was successfully funded on Kickstarter and Indiegogo as an innovative solution to looking your best. With three resistance levels and an Elite custom fit, you'll activate 57 facial muscles in every workout. It's ready to use in just seconds, and in as little as 20 minutes each day, you'll begin seeing results fast. Start with lower resistance, and as you build up strength, you'll notice other benefits as well, like enhanced digestion, increased focus, and increased metabolism. It can even help reduce teeth grinding.

User Eric Miller writes, "I was skeptical at first, but I started seeing an improvement after two weeks. After four weeks, I noticed a huge improvement and people even complimenting me. I also do a lot of public speaking and presentations and find this to be a great way to warm up the face muscles.” 

Work towards a slimmer, better-looking face. Normally $149, you can get Jawzrsize® Facial Fitness for 71 percent off at just $42.99 today.

