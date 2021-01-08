The Incredible Digital Creator

January 8, 2021 3 min read

Her journey has been undeniably hard and extremely inspiring for the ones who have suffered from body shaming, self doubt, lack of availability of sources and of course people who come from a humble background.She hailed from Nainital. She has always wanted to work in fashion, but her parents were not supportive enough, so she studied political science and then got a master’s degree at the National Institute of Fashion Technology.

As a part of her graduation project in college, she took up a styling internship with iDiva. Soon, she very reluctantly took a full time job as a writer there and this was the time when Facebook gave iDiva a contract to make videos, Dolly along with her fellow writers swung into action but they were were short of actors. So, all of them jumped in and did some multi-tasking.She became the producer, writer and then ended up acting, and from that moment, she realised that she accidentally discovered what she really wanted to do, and then there was no stopping of her making us laugh till we choke!

It was then that she played the mom in a ‘types of moms’ video, which led to even more videos coming her way. Her ‘Raju ki mummy’ character, based on her own mother, is now a hit. Eventually she ascertained more of her talents and characters she could play, and her fandom increased as she became Angel Priya, Zeenat Baaji and our favourite Guddi Bhabhi.

The way she embraces these characters with different religions and imitates them so truly that tonnes of people are able to connect, is her foremost talent, and all of this is way too inspiring because she has come too far after tonnes of hurdles and struggles. She was skinny shamed as she said that she would be called "kaali ladki", "Sukhi Dandi" or "bag of bones’, she didn’t have friends as well. Her large following on social media does have its disadvantages as well. She was lately suffering from imposter syndrome but she is learning to ignore hate-comments, and is getting used to cyber-bullying, now it doesn’t affect her anymore. She was a daydreamer and as a kid, she dreamt of buying a house for her parents in her hometown.

She worked hard and saved for six years to accomplish that dream, and her hard work did pay off and she bought a beautiful house for the proud parents. Stuck in her daydreaming, to make all of it happen in real life, Dolly Singh is indeed the best inspiration.