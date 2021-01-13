Apple

Make Connecting, Managing, and Protecting Corporate Apple Devices Easier

Why Apple Enterprise Management can be essential in a remote world.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Make Connecting, Managing, and Protecting Corporate Apple Devices Easier
Image credit: Jamf

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
home
3 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

No, the pandemic didn't create the remote work phenomenon. The American workforce has been trending remote for nearly a decade, with Gallup reporting in 2012 that 39 percent of U.S. employees work from home in some capacity.

It's true, however, that during the pandemic the number of people working remotely jumped exponentially, with most offices electing to move to an entirely remote workforce. And, a number of major companies have announced their staffs will stay remote in 2021, with some companies exploring permanent work-from-home environments. With such a significant long-term change in effect, workplaces have to figure out solutions for connecting, managing and protecting all of their company-owned devices.

For companies relying on Apple devices, they need suitable Apple Enterprise Management.

What is Apple Enterprise Management?

Companies that give their employees Apple devices need a way to make sure those devices are secure, connected, up-to-date and accounted for and provide the right access to workers based on identity. That's where Apple Enterprise Management comes in. Companies can use Apple Enterprise Management to unify their fleet of technology devices through one central platform, no matter where devices or users are located.

With Apple Enterprise Management you can:

  • Deploy shrink-wrapped, pre-configured Apple hardware to remote employees, keeping their machines up to date.
  • Set up employee machines with a single username and password to securely access all devices and applications. 
  • Manage Apple devices, apps, and inventory remotely and automatically.
  • Protect your entire fleet in real-time with top-of-class security.

When you have dozens, hundreds or thousands of machines in employee hands, there's an enormous amount of your company's confidential and proprietary data out in the world. With Apple Enterprise Management, you can protect your company and client data while making life easier on your employees by giving streamlined access to the tools they need to do their jobs well.

How can Jamf help with Apple Enterprise Management?

Jamf is the only Apple Enterprise Management solution of scale that can automate the entire device lifecycle without negatively impacting the end-user experience or requiring IT to physically touch devices. With Jamf, a single system administrator has all the tools necessary to securely connect users to resources they need, automate device and application management, and issue security protocols across the device fleet. This way, only trusted devices, trusted employees and trusted applications access corporate data.

In a remote world, the workplace is constantly changing without any in-person interaction. As such, Jamf allows administrators to assign new roles and privileges remotely to ensure employees are always empowered to do their best work without any roadblocks.

Jamf allows employees to use the native Apple experience that they're familiar with in their personal lives while quietly keeping them and their data secure. Jamf also fills compliance and privacy requirements of an organization automatically, so no one has to become a compliance expert on their own.

Jamf makes corporate Apple devices a breeze. In a remote world, the more connected companies are, the more they will thrive. Contact Jamf today to see how they can help with your Apple Enterprise Management.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Apple

Why Apple Stock Will Continue to Outperform in 2021

Apple

An iPhone With Steve Jobs' Clothes? Yes, It Exists and It Costs $6,500.

Apple

Apple: There Are iPhone 11 Models With a Faulty Screen