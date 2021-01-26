How Chriselle Lim Creates Her Daily Schedule

January 26, 2021 2 min read

This story appears in the January 2021 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Chriselle Lim is an Instagram influencer with more than one million followers, as well as the cofounder and CMO of education startup Bümo. When there are myriad tasks at hand, Lim keeps herself on track by creating a structured schedule with dedicated time for all forms of work (even scrolling).

Here’s how she prioritizes.

1. Socialize

“I have scheduled social media time so I don’t waste time aimlessly scrolling. I set aside 30 minutes in the morning and the evening to get caught up. I also have all alerts turned off so I don’t get distracted or tempted to open them up during the day.”

Related: The Secret to Effective Time Management? Smaller Time Blocks

2. Categorize

“I break my day into two parts. All business and strategy-related tasks happen in the morning, like emails, calls, and meetings. I like to attack these first so I can give my team what they need at the start of the day. Midday, I shift to creative work: shooting, conceptualizing ad campaigns, podcasting, writing, etc. This allows me to give my all to both sides of my business without having one muddle the other.”

3. Communicate

“I check in with my team daily. Now that we are working from home, we have a call at the end of the day to make sure everyone is on track with deadlines and goals, and this is a great opportunity to see if anyone needs anything from me. It allows us to stay connected and on top of it.”

Related: Here's What Your Daily Schedule Should Look Like for Maximum Productivity (Infographic)

4. Wind down

“Usually after my kids go to sleep, I spend at least an hour watching videos and shows, reading magazines — just being a consumer. I have no agenda and just enjoy this time discovering new ideas and products. This is often where I get my next big idea.”