Smartwatches

Support Your Fitness Resolutions with a Fitbit Ionic, on Sale Today

Track all of your progress and health goals.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Support Your Fitness Resolutions with a Fitbit Ionic, on Sale Today
Image credit: Fitbit

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Millions of people resolve every year to get into the best shape of their lives. While the vast majority fail, it is worth paying a little more attention to your fitness if you're an entrepreneur. Physical fitness has myriad benefits for entrepreneurs, including giving you the energy and stamina to achieve more. As a data-oriented businessperson, you should incorporate analytics into your health as well. With the Fitbit Ionic™ GPS Fitness Smartwatch, that's easy.

The Fitbit Ionic offers fitness guidance, health insights, music storage, and much more. With the 1.42" color touchscreen, you can tell the time, navigate a number of apps, accept calls and texts, check your calendar, make contactless payments, and much more. More specifically to fitness, the wearable offers all-day activity tracking, monitoring your steps, heart rate, distance, calories burned, floors climbed, active minutes, hourly activity, and stationary time, helping you to stay motivated to exercise. The PurePulse heart rate monitor delivers continuous, automatic, wrist-based heart rate data, and it has a built-in GPS to see precise pace, distance, and other key stats.

The Fitbit Ionic offers multi-sport functionality. You can track specific workouts in modes like running, cycling, swimming, or lifting weights and get real-time data feedback and post-workout summaries based on your specific session. With SmartTrack, you can automatically record select exercises and send data to the Fitbit app that syncs across all of your devices. Not to mention the host of other devices and apps Fitbit works with to give you a holistic view of your health. Plus, it's water-resistant so you can safely wear it in the pool or shower. 

Tom's Guide writes, "With great battery life, sleep insights, mobile payments and a full slate of features coming with software updates, the Fitbit Ionic smartwatch almost has it all." Right now, the Fitbit Ionic™ GPS Fitness Smartwatch is available for $152.99 (reg. $249) thanks to coupon code VDAY2021. Get it in blue and orange, blue-gray and silver gray, or charcoal and gray.

Prices subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Smartwatches

These Smartwatches are on Sale for the Holidays

Smartwatches

That Moment You Realize Your Smartwatch Is the Dumbest Thing You Own

Smartwatches

The One Reason You Should Want to Buy a Smartwatch