Learn Excel the Way Microsoft Teaches Its Own Employees

Microsoft is the most ubiquitous office software in the world. Excel lets you do so much, from organizing mass amounts of information to complex , and even automating workflows. If there is any skill that should be on your resume, it's Excel.

Anyone can learn Excel online, but when you're swimming in work, you owe it to yourself to learn as efficiently as possible. eLearnExcel is used and trusted by leading companies like Microsoft, Facebook, and HSBC, and you can access its Excel Certification School for just $49.99 now.

This eight-course bundle is taught by Fiona Hannon, a training consultant for the International Academy of Computer Training (IACT), working with clients such as Microsoft, Allianz, and Hibernian. She has 22 years of pedagogical and 24 years of professional experience delivering the highest-quality Excel educational programs on the market. eLearnExcel is IACT's Microsoft-focused company that has taught Excel to more than 800,000 people over 25 years.

Excel is the backbone for companies in just about every industry. It helps you accomplish tasks and solve problems more quickly. And, when you can work more efficiently, you can produce more and potentially climb the career ladder. This eight-course bundle aims to give you advanced skills and knowledge that are better than 99 percent of Excel users. You'll get an advanced look at Excel's formulas and functions, learn how to analyze data, create charts and graphs, and much more. There are also courses dedicated to advanced subjects like macros, VBA, and pivot tables.

Learn Excel the way big companies teach it to their employees. The Excel Certification School Bundle is on sale for just $49.99 now.

