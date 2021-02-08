Excel

Learn Excel the Way Microsoft Teaches Its Own Employees

With eLearnExcel, you'll find out how to organize mass amounts of information, complex data analysis, and even how to automate workflows.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Learn Excel the Way Microsoft Teaches Its Own Employees
Image credit: Priscilla Du Preez/Unsplash

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Microsoft Excel is the most ubiquitous office software in the world. Excel lets you do so much, from organizing mass amounts of information to complex data analysis, and even automating workflows. If there is any skill that should be on your resume, it's Excel.

Anyone can learn Excel online, but when you're swimming in work, you owe it to yourself to learn as efficiently as possible. eLearnExcel is used and trusted by leading companies like Microsoft, Facebook, and HSBC, and you can access its Excel Certification School for just $49.99 now.

This eight-course bundle is taught by Fiona Hannon, a training consultant for the International Academy of Computer Training (IACT), working with clients such as Microsoft, Allianz, and Hibernian. She has 22 years of pedagogical and 24 years of professional experience delivering the highest-quality Excel educational programs on the market. eLearnExcel is IACT's Microsoft-focused company that has taught Excel to more than 800,000 people over 25 years.

Excel is the backbone for companies in just about every industry. It helps you accomplish tasks and solve problems more quickly. And, when you can work more efficiently, you can produce more and potentially climb the career ladder. This eight-course bundle aims to give you advanced skills and knowledge that are better than 99 percent of Excel users. You'll get an advanced look at Excel's formulas and functions, learn how to analyze data, create charts and graphs, and much more. There are also courses dedicated to advanced subjects like macros, VBA, and pivot tables.

Learn Excel the way big companies teach it to their employees. The Excel Certification School Bundle is on sale for just $49.99 now.

Prices subject to change.

Don't forget to check out DiversyFund to start investing in private real estate in 2021. You don't have to be in the 1% to get started. Invest today for as low as $500.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Excel

Work Smarter, Not Harder With This Data-Focused Excel Training Bundle

Excel

These Microsoft Excel Add-Ons Let You Do More With Spreadsheets

Excel

Become an Excel Power User with Online Courses Taught by Two of the Web's Top Instructors