Square Makes it Easy to Add Online Ordering to Your Restaurant

February 17, 2021 3 min read

The culinary world was trending toward online ordering for years even before the pandemic. But with forced to shut down for extended periods or limit dining capacity to meet pandemic restrictions, takeout is more important than ever. Considering that 60 percent of Americans order takeout or delivery at least once a week, it’s essential that restaurants make it as easy as possible for people to order.

If you run a restaurant, cafe, or other food service business, it’s crucial that you have online ordering available, and Square Online makes it easier than ever to implement.

You probably know Square as a point-of-sale system that makes it easy to accept digital and credit card payments. If you’re already using Square, Square Online is even more of a no-brainer. Square Online allows your restaurant to offer online ordering and multiple fulfillment options like takeout or delivery. If you don't have your own delivery staff, you can use Square's on-demand delivery service and offer delivery via professional couriers like DoorDash or Postmates right from your online ordering page without having to pay marketplace commissions. That’s especially important considering 63 percent of consumers feel delivery is more convenient than dining in person.

In addition to making online ordering secure and simple, Square Online offers safe, in-person, contact-free ordering. Square Online's QR code-based order system empowers diners to place orders tableside, outside, in line, or anywhere they have access to your restaurant’s QR codes in a self-serve manner. They can even pay from their phones without ever having to speak face-to-face with a server. Orders are sent straight to the restaurant's point-of-sale and kitchen display systems. It's just like a server entered the order, but with heightened safety, convenience, and accuracy. Just ask Jeff Krupman, owner of Mill Valley, California, hotspot Pizzahacker. “Self-serve ordering on Square Online has made it easy for guests to safely, and seamlessly place orders using just their mobile phone and a QR code,” Jeff says. “In addition to keeping our staff and customers safe, the feature also helps improve efficiency by making it easier to perform tasks like flagging down a waiter, paying the bill, splitting a check, or even just reordering a drink.”

Finally, Square Online works with other Square offerings like loyalty programs, marketing, gift cards, customer directories, reporting, team management, point-of-sale services, and more. With Square and Square Online, your business will simply run more smoothly.

Efficiency and safety are top priorities right now, especially in food service. Broaden your restaurant’s reach, attract more customers, and simplify your operations with Square Online. Try it out today.