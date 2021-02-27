Build a Private Workspace Anywhere with This Freestanding Divider

February 27, 2021 2 min read

When you were a kid, you may have built forts out of cushions or blankets to give yourself a private getaway space in your home. Turns out, adults need privacy, too, especially these days when our homes are crowded with dogs, kids, and all sorts of responsibilities. Whether you need a distraction-free space in your home or you've gone back to a small office and want to give yourself an extra degree of protection, The Fort is here to help.

The Fort is a mobile, freestanding divider for desks, tabletops, and other work surfaces. In just moments, The Fort helps create a personal space that's free from distraction and outside disturbances. Since it's so lightweight, it's perfect for setting up anywhere you want to work at home, as well as in open-floor-plan offices. It's made out of acoustic felt material with a 0.75NRC rating that muffles a good deal of sound coming from in front of the divider, and gives you complete coverage of your workspace.

When you're done or ready to move spaces, The Fort lays flat and stores away easily on a hook, in the closet, under the bed, or anywhere else you want to tuck it. It even cleans easily — bleach can be used to clean The Fort in accordance with official CDC cleaning and disinfection instructions.

Find your privacy anywhere you need it. Right now, you can get The Fort for $20 off at just $265 when you use code FORT20 at checkout.

