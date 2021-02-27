Workspaces

Build a Private Workspace Anywhere with This Freestanding Divider

Whether you're at home or in an open workspace, The Fort can give you privacy.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Build a Private Workspace Anywhere with This Freestanding Divider
Image credit: Second Space

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When you were a kid, you may have built forts out of cushions or blankets to give yourself a private getaway space in your home. Turns out, adults need privacy, too, especially these days when our homes are crowded with dogs, kids, and all sorts of responsibilities. Whether you need a distraction-free space in your home or you've gone back to a small office and want to give yourself an extra degree of protection, The Fort is here to help.

The Fort is a mobile, freestanding divider for desks, tabletops, and other work surfaces. In just moments, The Fort helps create a personal space that's free from distraction and outside disturbances. Since it's so lightweight, it's perfect for setting up anywhere you want to work at home, as well as in open-floor-plan offices. It's made out of acoustic felt material with a 0.75NRC rating that muffles a good deal of sound coming from in front of the divider, and gives you complete coverage of your workspace.

When you're done or ready to move spaces, The Fort lays flat and stores away easily on a hook, in the closet, under the bed, or anywhere else you want to tuck it. It even cleans easily — bleach can be used to clean The Fort in accordance with official CDC cleaning and disinfection instructions.

Find your privacy anywhere you need it. Right now, you can get The Fort for $20 off at just $265 when you use code FORT20 at checkout.

Don't forget to check out DiversyFund to start investing in private real estate in 2021. You don't have to be in the 1% to get started. Invest today for as low as $500.

Prices subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Workspaces

This Skincare Business Has Been Around Since 1851. What's the Secret?

Workspaces

Ready to Kill Your Company's Open-Floor Plan? Drop the Machete.

Workspaces

Office Slides? A Draft Beer Bar? Check Out These 6 Innovative (and Fun) Workspaces