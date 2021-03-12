Streamline Day-to-Day Operations and Forecast Business Growth With This Comprehensive Microsoft Excel Training

March 12, 2021 2 min read

As a new business, your spreadsheets are likely full of contacts, full of forecasts, full of customer data, and much, much more. But, gathering all of that information into sheets is one thing – knowing how to use Excel to turn all that information into actionable insights for your business is another. Sure, there are plenty of add-ons to help you do more with Excel but, ultimately, you can learn how to become an Excel expert, yourself.

In that case, it's time to check out The All-In-One Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle.

This 10-course bundle includes training for Excel users of all levels. You'll learn from experts like analytics professionals, Jordan Goldmeier (4.3/5 instructor rating) and Yassin Marco (4.1/5 rating), as well as award-winning organizations like Maven Analytics (4.6/5 rating).

The training is meant to be completely practical. You'll get up and running using advanced formulas and functions to perform a wide variety of Excel skills and learn macros to utilize Excel's automation function, VBA. Additionally, you'll get expert instruction on visualizing data using Excel and creating multiple seamless dashboards to work from. There's an introduction to Microsoft Power BI and, of course, extensive coverage of using Pivot Tables. You'll even learn how to use Excel to apply machine learning algorithms to the stock market. If your company uses Google Sheets, there's also a course dedicated to switching between the two programs.

Start using Excel like a pro. Right now, The All-In-One Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle is just $33.99.

