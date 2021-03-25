UI-licious Raises $1.5 Mn In Pre-Series A Round Led by Monk's Hill Ventures

March 25, 2021 3 min read

Singapore-based UI test automation solution UI-licious, on Thursday, announced a new round of pre-Series A funding of $1.5 million led by Monk’s Hill Ventures.

The funding will be used to expand its product development, and sales and marketing teams to expand its customer base of small to large enterprises.

“Currently, 90 per cent of software teams worldwide rely on manual testing which is laborious, intensive, and costly. We created UI-licious because the software industry needs a UI test automation solution that is robust, scalable, and cost-effective - while being as simple as possible. It does not require technical expertise or additional manpower. We believe that automating tests for software will be the norm and standard practice rather than an exception,” said Shi Ling Tai, chief executive officer, and co-founder, UI-licious.

The platform allows anyone to write tests in pseudo-English. Its tests are very robust and work even if the UI design and underlying code change. The team developed a proprietary test engine that uses dynamic code analysis to understand the structure of the application and determine which parts of the page is the intended target. Instead of writing a verbose bug report, testers can send UI-licious interactive test reports to show exactly how, where, and when the defect is in the application, allowing teams to resolve issues quickly, the company shared.

“Co-founders Shi Ling and Eugene have developed a product to address the quality assurance issues that have plagued the software automation industry for years. They have shown maturity, growth, and tenacity in pursuing their mission - to rid the world of software bugs. The team’s experience as software engineers has equipped them with the technical knowledge and insights to build a simple and robust tool that empowers manual testers to automate testing and detect bugs before users do. We look forward to working with them as they continue to scale and expand into international markets, delivering good user experiences globally,” remarked Justin Nguyen, partner, Monk’s Hill Ventures.

UI-licious currently serves customers around the world from small to large enterprises. This includes Daimler and Jones Lang LaSalle, who use the solution to deliver high-quality digital e-commerce experiences for their customer-facing applications and backend systems built on SAP, Microsoft Dynamics, and Salesforce. Glints, a tech-enabled recruitment firm, use the platform to test their products before going out to market.

“UI-licious is a breath of fresh air compared to other existing platforms in the market. What we like is the ability to write tests collaboratively in (almost) plain English on an easy-to-use interface, which allows stakeholders to come together and understand the acceptance criteria. Using UI-licious, we were able to cut our manual QA run work by 80 per cent and eliminate QA bottlenecks in our development cycle,” concluded Seah Ying Cong, chief technology officer, Glints.