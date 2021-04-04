Health and Wellness

Recover From Your Workout or Peloton Session With This Heat Compression Leg Massager

Give yourself a custom leg massage after a busy day with this heated compression sleeve.
Image credit: LifePro Fitness

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Running a business is difficult, and some days it just takes a lot out of you. It's easy to get caught up in the rush and remain in constant motion, but it's crucial that you also find time to relax and rejuvenate. When you do, the Thrive Heat Compression Leg Massager Sleeve is a great asset to have.

While it may look a little wacky, this device can make you feel incredible. The sleeve wraps around your calves and feet and features six massage modes and three intensity levels for a custom massage. It uses air compression therapy to improve circulation in your legs and support healthy veins. Plus, with two heating levels, you can soothe away aches and pains in your feet and legs easily.

The sleeve utilizes a remote control to select massage mode, intensity, and heat level for quick, intuitive adjustments. Whether you're trying to warm your legs up for a workout or you're decompressing after a long day on your feet, this massaging sleeve makes recovery simple. It can improve blood flow and lymphatic drainage, reduce inflammation, and promote faster healing all in one device.

Give your legs some relief after tough days. Right now the Thrive Heat Compression Leg Massager Sleeve is just $57.99 (reg. $87.99) when you use coupon code THRIVE30 at checkout. You can also upgrade to a thigh, calf, and foot model for $89.99 (reg. $112.99) when you use code THRIVE23, or an extra-wide model for $119.99 (reg. $149.99) using THRIVE30.

Prices are subject to change.

