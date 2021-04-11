It's Time You Master Google Analytics to Help Grow Your Business

April 11, 2021 2 min read

Being inquisitive about data is essential for any web-based business. How are you going to operate a website without knowing how people are actually using it? That's why Google Analytics is so crucial for any business running a website. It will give you the insights you need to make better decisions about your content, web optimization, SEO, and more. This free tool is preferred by millions worldwide as a simple way to understand their web traffic and make improvements to their . If you're ready to learn GA, The Google Analytics Master Class Bundle is a great place to start.

This five-course bundle comprises 12 hours of training from Google Certified Marketer Daragh Walsh (4.4/5 instructor rating), Boot Camp Digital CEO Krista Neher, and professional training organization Earn and Excel (4.4/5 rating). Through these courses, you'll get a beginner-to-advanced training in Google Analytics.

You'll learn how to set up and configure an account and understand how to use Google Analytics to make better decisions for your site. Through hands-on training, you'll explore the Google Analytics dashboard and learn how to make sense of the data that Google provides. Not only that, but you'll learn how to set up Google Ads campaigns, use advanced techniques for a deeper understanding of user behavior, and more. You'll also learn how to seamlessly integrate with other Google products like Google Data Studio to better leverage your data to attract more web traffic and increase your conversions.

Start marketing like a pro with help from the data you gather through Google Analytics. Right now, The Google Analytics Master Class Bundle is on sale for just $34.99.

