Google Analytics

It's Time You Master Google Analytics to Help Grow Your Business

Get a professional training in just five courses.
Next Article
It's Time You Master Google Analytics to Help Grow Your Business
Image credit: Myriam Jessier/Unsplash

Franchise Your Business

Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with one of our Franchise Advisors today and we’ll help you start building your franchise organization.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Being inquisitive about data is essential for any web-based business. How are you going to operate a website without knowing how people are actually using it? That's why Google Analytics is so crucial for any business running a website. It will give you the insights you need to make better decisions about your content, web optimization, SEO, and more. This free tool is preferred by millions worldwide as a simple way to understand their web traffic and make improvements to their websites. If you're ready to learn GA, The Google Analytics Master Class Bundle is a great place to start.

This five-course bundle comprises 12 hours of training from Google Certified Marketer Daragh Walsh (4.4/5 instructor rating), Boot Camp Digital CEO Krista Neher, and professional training organization Earn and Excel (4.4/5 rating). Through these courses, you'll get a beginner-to-advanced training in Google Analytics.

You'll learn how to set up and configure an account and understand how to use Google Analytics to make better decisions for your site. Through hands-on training, you'll explore the Google Analytics dashboard and learn how to make sense of the data that Google provides. Not only that, but you'll learn how to set up Google Ads campaigns, use advanced techniques for a deeper understanding of user behavior, and more. You'll also learn how to seamlessly integrate with other Google products like Google Data Studio to better leverage your data to attract more web traffic and increase your conversions.

Start marketing like a pro with help from the data you gather through Google Analytics. Right now, The Google Analytics Master Class Bundle is on sale for just $34.99.

Looking to diversify your investments in 2021? Check out DiversyFund to start dipping your toes in private real estate for as low as $500.

Prices subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off of Our Career Book Collection
Use code CAREER2021 through 4/17/21 to save on our collection of recommended career books, including:
  • Career Rehab
  • Entrepreneur Voices on Careers
  • The New Employee Manual
  • And more
Save Today
Related Books
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Google Analytics

Make Informed Decisions on Business Growth by Learning Google Analytics

Google Analytics

Start Making Data-Driven Decisions With This Google Analytics Master Class Bundle

Google Analytics

Get Certified in Google Analytics in 48 Hours