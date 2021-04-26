Stocks

Be Like Cathie Wood and Let Skillz Pay the Bills

You can buy Skillz (SKLZ) stock because the CEO of ARK Investment did, but there are other reasons to lean bullish on this mobile e-sports company.
Next Article
Be Like Cathie Wood and Let Skillz Pay the Bills
Image credit: shutterstock.com via StockNews

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
5 min read
This story originally appeared on StockNews
 You can buy Skillz (SKLZ) stock because the CEO of ARK Investment did, but there are other reasons to lean bullish on this mobile e-sports company.

Upon its merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Flying Eagle Acquisition, Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) was introduced to the trading community and a wild, volatile ride began for SKLZ stock holders.

You might say that history was made because Skillz was actually the first publicly traded mobile e-sports platform.

At the time of the merger, Skills founder and CEO Andrew Paradise declared, "We stand at the intersection of mobile gaming and esports, perhaps the two most exciting growth opportunities of the next decade."

That's an awfully bold statement, and some skeptics might disagree. One notable investor, however, is leaning bullish and taking a long position - and maybe you should, too.

A Closer Look at SKLZ Stock

For much of 2020, SKLZ stock gradually taxied down the runway, so to speak. Prior to the big liftoff, the share price stayed close to $10 for a while.

Towards the end of the year, the bulls finally started to show signs of life. November and December were particularly strong months, with Skillz shares ending 2020 at around $20.

The momentum continued into the new year, with SKLZ stock topping out at a 52-week high of $46.30 on Feb. 5, 2021. Unfortunately, gravity started to take hold after that.

The share price slid during the next couple of months, landing at $18.17 on April 23.

Perhaps if stock traders discerned the real value of Skillz as a disruptive business - and if a famous investor happened to take a sizable stake - then a major turnaround might be right around the corner.

The Wood That Built the Ark

When ARK Investment Management CEO and CIO Cathie Wood talks, people listen. There aren't many investors who are bona fide household names, but she's one of them.

Wood's company is known for building funds that invest in companies with disruptive potential. Some of those companies are under the radar and therefore could provide spectacular returns.

Of course, there's risk involved in owning under-the-radar names. Yet, it's Wood's fearlessness that seems to appeal to so many of today's young, bold traders.

Now, I'm certainly not suggesting that you should buy a stock simply because a famous fund manager likes it. Nevertheless, Wood's stamp of approval might offer an added incentive to add Skills to your portfolio.

Reportedly, ARK Investment's funds recently added more than 5 million shares of SKLZ stock. That surely says a lot about Wood's outlook on Skillz as a business.

As we might expect, the share price moved higher after this news item was released to the public. Still, the stock has plenty of room to the upside and, as we've seen, has demonstrated the ability to go much higher.

What's in the Sauce?

Now, let's veer away from ARK and Wood, and towards Skillz and what the company has to offer.

After all, if you're going to invest in a company, you should be able to identify something that differentiates it from the competition. We might call this the "secret sauce."

Okay, I'll admit it. I'm totally stealing that phrase from InvestorPlace contributor Luke Lango, who blew me away with his take on SKLZ stock.

To give you a primer on what Skillz does, the company “offers software that helps take a regular mobile game and turn it into an esports phenomenon,” according to InvestorPlace contributor Sarah Smith.

Moreover, Skillz “helps host tournaments and also produces gameplay clips and highlights.”

This is undoubtedly a smart niche market to be involved with in a time when mobile gaming and e-sports are ultra-popular.

There's already some secret sauce there, but informed investors should want more flavor. For that, I'll turn back to Lango, who pointed to Skillz' proprietary anti-cheat algorithm.

This is an essential, value-added component of Skillz' platform because it "keeps these games fair" as unfortunately, cheating is common in mobile e-sports.

The Bottom Line

Between Wood's stamp of approval and the tasty anti-cheating secret sauce, a compelling bull thesis could be built around Skillz today.

And with lots of room for upside, SKLZ stock could add some spice - and admittedly, a dash of volatility - to your portfolio.

On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

SKLZ shares fell $0.02 (-0.11%) in premarket trading Monday. Year-to-date, SKLZ has declined -9.95%, versus a 11.85% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: David Moadel


David Moadel has provided compelling content – and crossed the occasional line – on behalf of Crush the Street, Market Realist, TalkMarkets, Finom Group, Benzinga, and (of course) InvestorPlace.com. He also serves as the chief analyst and market researcher for Portfolio Wealth Global and hosts the popular financial YouTube channel Looking at the Markets.

More...

The post Be Like Cathie Wood and Let Skillz Pay the Bills appeared first on StockNews.com
More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stocks

Splunk vs. PTC: Which Internet of Things (IoT) Stock is a Better Buy?

Stocks

Top Tech Stocks To Buy Now? 4 Names To Watch

Stocks

Top 5 Things To Watch In The Stock Market This Week