Stay Focused During All of Your Workouts with These Wireless Sports Earbuds

Image credit: Culture Audio

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs have a lot going on every day. It can be stressful running your own business and it's important to take time to invest in your health. That's why many entrepreneurs are devoted athletes and fitness buffs. And when you're getting in the zone of a great workout, the last thing you want is distractions taking you back to all the work you have to do. With Culture® Wireless Waterproof SportBuds, you won't have to worry about that.

Culture® earbuds are engineered with cutting-edge Bluetooth 5.0 technology so you can stream any audio from your device without worrying about ever getting disconnected or tangled up in annoying wires. They fit snugly in your ears and offer an earhook design that secures each earbud so it won't fall out, even in the toughest workouts. Plus, they're IPX67 waterproof so you can feel confident about hiking and working out in any weather.

With the onboard touch controls, you can adjust the volume, switch tracks, or pick up calls if there really is something that's too important to ignore. With the included protective charging case, you can listen for up to 25 hours on a single charge so you won't have to worry about constantly returning to the charger. They're all about convenience and performance — just like you. Professional musicians like DJ Tony Neal trust them to deliver seamless audio, and so can you.

Give yourself a headphone upgrade without breaking the bank. Normally $94, you can get the Culture® Wireless Waterproof SportBuds for 21 percent off at just $74.99 today.

Prices subject to change.

