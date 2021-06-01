Video Marketing

Video Marketing Is the Future and Camtasia Can Help You Get There

This simplified video editor helps turn everyone into a video professional.
Next Article
Video Marketing Is the Future and Camtasia Can Help You Get There
Image credit: TechSmith Corporation

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Video marketing is the next big wave for digital marketers and small business owners. In 2020, 83% of marketers said video helped with lead generation, while 80 percent said video directly helped increase sales. On the consumer side, more than half of shoppers use video while shopping in a store or online and more than half want to see more video from their favorite brands this year. All of this is to say, you should be investing in video in 2021.

There is a very easy way to do it. Camtasia 2021: Screen Recorder & Video Editor is the go-to video solution for creating professional product demonstrations, tutorials, lessons, presentations, and more without any previous video experience needed.

Camtasia comes with pre-built video templates that help you create the videos you want with ease. With its packages, you can share templates, libraries, themes, shortcuts, favorites, and more to collaborate seamlessly and build awesome videos that will meet all of your needs.

Camtasia also lets you record your screen, import PowerPoint presentations, or add video footage you already have, then edit, add effects, and share your videos out to anyone. It gives you instant access to your most-used tools and effects for quick repetition and allows you to save custom styles and configurations for frequent use. You can customize any royalty-free assets in the Camtasia library, use pre-made animations to take your video up a notch, and choose from more than 100 transitions to improve your video's flow.

Camtasia has earned 4.5 stars from Capterra and 8.8 stars from TrustRadius for good reason. Find out why when you overhaul your video marketing strategy for the modern age. Normally $299, you can get Camtasia 2021: Screen Recorder & Video Editor for 33 percent off today when you buy it for just $199.

Prices subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Memorial Day Weekend Sale: 20% Off

SAVE on an Entrepreneur Insider Membership

Use code SAVE20 through 5/31/21 to become an annual member for just $49/yr $39/yr. When you do, you’ll enjoy:

  • Full access to Entrepreneur.com, including premium content
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Save 20% Now
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Video Marketing

Get Comfortable Going Live to Market Your Business

Video Marketing

5 Most Successful Video Marketing Tactics Brands Are Using to Grab Eyeballs and Convert Customers

Video Marketing

How Entrepreneurs Can Maximize Their Brand Voice Through Video Marketing