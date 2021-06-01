Video Marketing Is the Future and Camtasia Can Help You Get There

June 1, 2021 2 min read

is the next big wave for digital marketers and small business owners. In 2020, 83% of marketers said video helped with lead generation, while 80 percent said video directly helped increase sales. On the consumer side, more than half of shoppers use video while shopping in a store or online and more than half want to see more video from their favorite brands this year. All of this is to say, you should be investing in video in 2021.

There is a very easy way to do it. Camtasia 2021: Screen Recorder & Video Editor is the go-to video solution for creating professional product demonstrations, tutorials, lessons, presentations, and more without any previous video experience needed.

Camtasia comes with pre-built video templates that help you create the videos you want with ease. With its packages, you can share templates, libraries, themes, shortcuts, favorites, and more to collaborate seamlessly and build awesome videos that will meet all of your needs.

Camtasia also lets you record your screen, import PowerPoint presentations, or add video footage you already have, then edit, add effects, and share your videos out to anyone. It gives you instant access to your most-used tools and effects for quick repetition and allows you to save custom styles and configurations for frequent use. You can customize any royalty-free assets in the Camtasia library, use pre-made animations to take your video up a notch, and choose from more than 100 transitions to improve your video's flow.

Camtasia has earned 4.5 stars from Capterra and 8.8 stars from TrustRadius for good reason. Find out why when you overhaul your video marketing strategy for the modern age. Normally $299, you can get Camtasia 2021: Screen Recorder & Video Editor for 33 percent off today when you buy it for just $199.

