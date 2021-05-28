This Company Aims To Merge Social Media With Investing

May 28, 2021 4 min read

In the recent past, social media and investing have become more connected than ever before, and, as the Facebook of trading, NAGA offers just the right platform for social investing and trading. Users can exchange ideas and opinions, discuss in a feed format, share posts and follow successful traders, which they can automatically copy.

The relationship between social media and investing became especially apparent during the GameStop hype. While the hype surrounding the stock can be criticized, this event clearly showed that social media and investing are connected.

And this isn’t a new trend. In fact, social media and investing have already become so intertwined in the past decade that the US Securities and Exchange Commission released an investor bulletin outlining tips for investors who use social media as an investing tool in 2012. That being said, this trend has grown to new heights in the past few years.

For example, the Reddit community wallstreetbets—which is made up of traders who share their trades, research, and more—grew to over 10 million users as a result of the GameStop situation, and it also was a major driving force behind the hype. Further, trading has already experienced a significant amount of gamification, with stock trading and investing mobile apps such as Robinhood gaining popularity.

That being said, while there are already deep connections between social media and investing, they are still very much two separate things. However, NAGA is looking to change that and bring the best of both worlds together.

Social investing is on the rise

NAGA is a fintech company that was founded in 2015 by Benjamin Bilski, a former professional swimmer turned serial entrepreneur, who was featured on Forbes 30 under 30 list. It aims to revolutionize the world through decentralizing financial technology and providing access to the best market tools for everyone across the globe. Its team works tirelessly to provide the technology, resources, and support for every trader that needs to make confident trading decisions.

The business aims for the financial inclusion of everyone, and, with its ecosystem of innovative ventures, it allows everyone to access, trade, store, and invest in financial markets, cryptocurrencies, and virtual goods.

By providing a place for traders to interact with like-minded peers, discuss current market conditions, talk about results, and more in real-time, NAGA enables traders to benefit from over 500 instruments, including ETFs, forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and a range of professional tools for any type of trader. Users are able to invest in more than 800 markets and discuss current market conditions and results through personal, group, or public chats.

The company’s IPO was in 2017, and it lead the world’s 18th largest token sale, with more than 63,000 subscribers, reaching over $50 million just a few months after its debut on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In 2019, NAGA was operating at a loss of €13 million. However, just one year later, in 2020, the company had a massive turnaround. It became the second-strongest performing German stock with a growth of over 600 percent and revenue of around €26 million.

Currently, NAGA has over one million users globally, with a market capitalization of €275 million and a record revenue of €12 million in the first quarter of 2021.

How social investing benefits traders

Social investing is all about healthy collaboration within the community. The NAGA network enables new traders to harness the wisdom of the more experienced members of the community to make their own informed decisions, while more experienced traders can share their trading experience and get rewarded for it.

One of the key features of NAGA is auto copying, which enables the replication of the activities of experienced traders. The statistics of each user are transparent, meaning that new traders can make an informed decision when they choose a trader to copy.

While this is great for inexperienced traders, there is also a benefit for expert traders. Becoming a top trader is challenging and requires great trading experience as well as the right tools, so every trader whose trades are copied will instantly receive a copy payout. This ensures that the community works together to benefit every member in one way or another.

Gone are the days of hedge funds reaping all the benefits. Social investing enables new traders to get into investing and helps create an even playing field for everyone.