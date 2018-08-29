Investments

Twitter Trolls Are Affecting the Company's Bottom Line. Here's How.
Entrepreneur Index

Twitter Trolls Are Affecting the Company's Bottom Line. Here's How.

Tech stocks are down again today, but which companies on the Entrepreneur Index™ were up?
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read
What to Look for on Profit and Loss Statements When Investing
Investing

What to Look for on Profit and Loss Statements When Investing

This important little statement can offer significant insights into a company's performance.
Phil Town | 2 min read
Entrepreneurial Stocks Continue to Tumble, but Market Bullish on Lingerie
Entrepreneur Index

Entrepreneurial Stocks Continue to Tumble, but Market Bullish on Lingerie

L Brands, maker of Victoria's Secret lingerie, has had a difficult year but rebounded today.
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read
If You Want to Get Rich, Trust in the Power of Compound Interest
Finance

If You Want to Get Rich, Trust in the Power of Compound Interest

If you're looking to double -- then triple -- your investments, look no further than compounding.
Phil Town | 2 min read
These Suspect Investing Methods May Make You Lose More Than You Earn
Investing

These Suspect Investing Methods May Make You Lose More Than You Earn

You may want to look for other options if you're considering putting your hard-earned cash into these investments.
Jeff Rose | 2 min read
Got $500? Here Are the Smartest Ways to Invest It.
Investing

Got $500? Here Are the Smartest Ways to Invest It.

From starting your own online business to using robo-advisors, here are a flurry of ideas to put your money to good use.
Jeff Rose | 2 min read
When Facing a Stock Market Crash, Here's How to Still Make Money
Investing

When Facing a Stock Market Crash, Here's How to Still Make Money

Is your investment strategy prepared for a big, sharp dip?
Phil Town | 2 min read
Do You Really Even Need a Financial Advisor?
Investments

Do You Really Even Need a Financial Advisor?

Your financial advisor may have the expertise, but are they making the smartest decisions with your money?
Phil Town | 2 min read
30 Questions You Should Ask Before You Invest in a Franchise
Franchisees

30 Questions You Should Ask Before You Invest in a Franchise

Here are the five aspects of a great franchise.
Jim Judy | 6 min read
The One Cannabis Investment You Can't Afford to Miss

The One Cannabis Investment You Can't Afford to Miss

Hemp is marijuana's less-trippy cousin. And it's poised to be a massive business.
Bryan DeHaven | 6 min read
