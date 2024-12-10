The pro-tennis player turned philanthropist in 1994 when he started the Andre Agassi Foundation for Education. Agassi said, "Education will solve a lot of things."

Social skills developed in sports play a crucial role in real life and will aid in critical decision-making said Andre Agassi, the eight-time grand slam winner in Tennis, while addressing the ongoing TiE Global Summit at Bengaluru.

The pro-tennis player turned philanthropist in 1994 when he started the Andre Agassi Foundation for Education. Agassi said, "Education will solve a lot of things."

The foundation since its inception has been able to raise USD 180 million, giving 80000 underprivileged kids education in over 130 schools.

Agassi has also been an investor through his foundation's partnership with Squarepanda, an ed-tech company based in California. The ed-tech together with Agassi, also announced a USD 50 million investment commitment over three years for India, intending to strengthen early child education for 5 million children.

"Private sector solutions are sometimes the answer to daunting social problems and the private sector can sometimes act as a bridge when solving problems," said Agassi about his decision to partner with companies like Squarepanda.

The company provides 'equitable access' to early education, including skills such as foundational literacy and numeracy for young learners. Agassi said that the company will focus on second-hand English Learning with its artificial intelligence (AI) enabled platform.

Agassi then addressed the entrepreneurs present in the hall and explained how the real-time response needed for problem solve in sports, helped him navigate crucial aspects of life. He also added that entrepreneurs in today's world have to be ready to deal with setbacks and plan aggressively to return to form, much like the instance when he went from grand slam champion fame to 150th in the ATP rankings.