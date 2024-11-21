CredFlow said that the funding proceeds will go towards "optimizing and scaling the startup's financial services and lending verticals, as well as towards improving its tech and innovation capabilities."

CredFlow, a Delhi-based fintech start-up has announced a recent funding round of USD 3.7 million (INR 31.2 crore), led by existing investors – Inflexor Ventures and a Singapore-based family office.

CredFlow said that the funding proceeds will go towards "optimizing and scaling the startup's financial services and lending verticals, as well as towards improving its tech and innovation capabilities."

The company provides solutions for SMEs such as collection of invoices, payment acceptance, payment reminders and follow-up automation, cashflow management, financial analysis and insights, and CRM, among many other services. CredFlow said in a statement that it is now on track to establish its flagship platform as a comprehensive full-stack solution for SMEs.

Kunal Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of, CredFlow said, "CredFlow's latest Pre-Series B fundraise, reflects the unwavering trust our investors place in our team's dedication to empowering SMBs and enhancing their cash flow. The funds raised in this round will primarily drive the expansion of our embedded digital lending arm, CredFlow Finance, and mark a significant step towards acquiring our NBFC license. This milestone brings us closer to our vision of becoming the ultimate financial operating system and trusted growth partner for small and medium-sized businesses across India."

Murali Krishna Gunturu, Principal from Inflexor Ventures said that the firm is thrilled to support CredFlow—a company dedicated to simplifying and empowering MSME business operations.

"Their automated platform enables business owners to seamlessly send invoices, collect payments, fast-track cash flow, and access credit with ease. Our decision to invest in them stems from our confidence in Kunal's extensive SME experience, combined with the team's passion and commitment to providing cutting-edge digital tools that have the potential to revolutionize the way MSMEs operate in India," said Gunturu.

CredFlow previously raised two rounds of funding in 2021 and 2022, with the seed round of USD 2.1 million co-led by Stellaris Venture Partners, Omidyar Network India, and Flourish Ventures.

The same group of investors also co-led the start-up's Series A round of USD 7.1 million which also featured White Venture Capital and Inflexor among others.