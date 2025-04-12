India in No Rush Over US Trade Deal, Says Goyal; Talks Advancing with EU and Italy As India navigates complex trade negotiations on multiple fronts, the government's stance remains firm, progress is welcome, but not at the cost of long-term national interest.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Piyush Goyal, Commerce and Industry Minister, GOI

India is maintaining a cautious but optimistic approach to its proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA) with the United States, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday, emphasizing that the government will not compromise national interest for the sake of speed.

As reported by PTI, responding to questions on the India-US trade negotiations, Goyal was clear: "We do not negotiate at gunpoint. Timely restrictions are good as they encourage us to talk swiftly, but until we can protect the interests of the country and people, it is never good to be hasty." The minister underlined that every step in the talks is taken with "India first" in mind, aligning with the long-term vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

India and the U.S. are working toward finalizing the first phase of the agreement by September or October this year. The two sides have set an ambitious goal to more than double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030, up from the current $191 billion. The ongoing dialogue, while steady, reflects India's emphasis on a fair and balanced deal.

Meanwhile, Goyal noted that discussions with the European Union on a free trade agreement are also progressing, but stressed that such talks succeed only when both parties are sensitive to each other's concerns. He acknowledged that Indian businesses often face non-tariff barriers in the EU market, which remain a sticking point in negotiations.

Speaking at the Italy-India Business Forum, the minister also highlighted the urgent need to fast-track the India-EU free trade agreement. "Concrete steps need to be taken," he urged, suggesting that the agreement could significantly strengthen economic ties between both regions.

Goyal pointed to the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEC) as a strategic initiative that could deepen India's engagement with Italy and other EU nations. He called for smoother investment flows and reduced trade hurdles between India and Italy, noting the existing trade volume of $15 billion has room to grow substantially.

"There is tremendous potential to grow," Goyal said, adding that promoting investment and ensuring seamless trade could unlock new opportunities for both sides.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Uber Released Its Annual List of Things People Leave in Backseats — and It Is Wild

The rideshare giant's annual list of items that passengers left in cars will make you shake your head — and double-check the seat before you get out.

By David James
News and Trends

The Ceiling Breaker: Nandini Piramal, Chairperson, Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL)

Her goals are to make Piramal Pharma a $2 billion company by 2030 while achieving a 25 per cent EBITDA margin—an aim that requires a strong focus on innovation, operational excellence, and financial discipline

By Shrabona Ghosh
Growing a Business

The AI Playbook Billion-Dollar Brands Are Using to Automate & Dominate (And How You Can Too)

AI isn't just a tool — it's replacing entire teams. Learn how top brands use it to run sales, ops and marketing 24/7.

By Ben Angel
Starting a Business

Stop Searching for Your Purpose — It's Delaying Your Success. Here's What to Focus on Instead.

Many entrepreneurs wait to "find" their purpose before acting — but purpose isn't found; it's built.

By Saulo Da Rós
Business News

Google Layoffs Affect Hundreds in Division Working on Chrome Browser, Pixel Phones

A Google spokesperson said the move would help Google run more efficiently.

By Sherin Shibu