Tata Power and ADB Join Forces to Accelerate India's Clean Energy Transition with $4.25 Billion Partnership The collaboration focuses on evaluating financing for transformative projects, including the 966 MW Solar-Wind Hybrid project, Pumped Hydro Storage Project, and other initiatives centered on energy transition, decarbonization, and battery storage.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur India

Tata Power, a leading integrated power company in India, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) during the Climate Conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan. This agreement, disclosed in a regulatory filing, marks a step towards advancing India's energy infrastructure and clean energy capacity through innovative financing and strategic project development. The collaboration focuses on evaluating financing for transformative projects, including the 966 MW Solar-Wind Hybrid project, Pumped Hydro Storage Project, and other initiatives centered on energy transition, decarbonization, and battery storage.

The MoU also covers ongoing investments in capital expenditure (capex) to modernize Tata Power's distribution networks. The total estimated project cost stands at $4.25 billion.

Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & managing director of Tata Power, highlighted the significance of this partnership by stating, "Our collaboration with the Asian Development Bank is a crucial step as we explore innovative financing solutions to drive transformative power sector projects. This MoU reinforces our commitment to advancing India's clean and renewable energy capacity and modernizing our power infrastructure, ensuring sustainable and inclusive growth. These initiatives align with India's ambitious clean energy goals, contributing to energy security and environmental resilience."

The partnership aims to foster resilience and inclusivity, with a particular focus on integrating gender and climate actions. Suzanne Gaboury, ADB's director general for private sector operations, said, "ADB is committed to fostering partnerships that promote sustainability and energy security across Asia and the Pacific. As part of this strategy, our engagement with Tata Power reflects a shared vision for a low-carbon, inclusive, and climate-resilient future, supporting India's transition toward sustainable energy solutions."

As India targets 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, this partnership plays a pivotal role in propelling the nation's clean energy ambitions. Projects like large-scale solar-wind hybrids and advanced hydro storage solutions aim to reduce reliance on fossil fuels, strengthen renewable energy infrastructure, and enhance energy security.
