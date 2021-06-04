Get an Award-Winning Writing Software and the Training to Help You Write Your Book

Writing

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

So you've built a company from the ground up, gained a wealth of experience, and now you want to transition to a thought leader and share your knowledge with the world. You want to write a book. Of course, that's easier said than done, and if you don't have much experience writing in long formats, you'll appreciate the help of The Award-Winning ProWritingAid Lifetime Subscription Bundle.

This dual threat offer gets you the award-winning writing software, ProWritingAid, as well as access to ProWritingAid University, an online academy to help you improve your writing ability.

More than two million writers use ProWritingAid to improve the style and strength of their writing. This platform offers world-class, real-time grammar and style-checking as well as in-depth reports on things like sentence length variation, passive voice, and more to help strengthen your writing. With AI-powered analysis and hundreds of in-app suggestions, explanations, videos, and quizzes, ProWritingAid helps you make fewer repeated mistakes and develop a stronger writing style. The more you use the app, the better your writing becomes because you truly learn as you edit. It easily integrates with Microsoft Word, Google Docs, Scrivener, Open Office, and Final Draft to work with you as you work on your manuscripts.

Additionally, ProWritingAid University's combination of top-notch writing courses and support will help you go even further with your writing. You'll get the knowledge and accountability you need to get your ideas out into the world. It offers live monthly writing challenges with daily exercises, exclusive live training events and workshops, a huge video archive of past events with bestselling authors like Karin Slaughter, Ian Rankin, Lisa Gardner, and much more.

ProWritingAid has earned 4.7 stars on the Google Play Store and Capterra, 4.4 stars on G2, and was named a Best Proofreading Software To Use by Kindlepreneur in 2021. Find out why when you get The Award-Winning ProWritingAid Lifetime Subscription Bundle for just $199.

