McDonald's And Compaq Join Forces To Bring New Technology To Kids

El Segundo, California-McDonald's Corp. and Compaq Computer Corp. have collaborated to invent McMagination, a specially designed interactive kiosk for kids age 4 to 7 and "tweenagers" age 8 to 15. Powered by Compaq technology, McMagination is a stand-alone kiosk coming to participating McDonald's restaurants that allows customers to play the latest video games via an in-store computer system.

Compaq and McDonald's worked closely to develop a kiosk that will enable kids everywhere to enjoy the latest games and technology in an environment that parents trust. McMagination runs on Compaq's Deskpro computers and Compaq S710 color monitors in kiosks shaped like Ronald McDonald and Grimace. Kids will be able to play up to 12 different games based on off-the-shelf titles developed by the top software manufacturers in the industry. The games are scheduled to be updated every six weeks.

"McDonald's introduced the first McDonald's Play Land in 1971 followed by the Happy Meal in 1979," said Joe Jasper, McDonald's owner/operator and co-creator of the concept. "McMagination is the next generation of kid fun at McDonald's, and we're excited to give our customers yet another reason to visit our restaurants." -Compaq Computer Corp.

