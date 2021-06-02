You Can Now Choose Boy George to Give You Directions on Waze. Happy Pride Month!

June 2, 2021 2 min read

Rand McNally, be damned! In its ongoing bid to make paper road maps obsolete, Waze has announced a partnership that may finally motivate some reluctant motorists to shift their routing habits into automatic.

In celebration of , the navigation app has teamed up with Culture Club frontman Boy George and made the -and-fashion icon's voice available to guide you from point A to B. Waze is dubbing the experience "Tea Time With Boy George," and shares in a press release that anyone who downloads Waze can opt for the "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me?" hitmaker to "tell you where to turn, give you a heads-up on hazards and imparting words of wisdom, like reminding you that life is about learning to be yourself." (George's own struggles with addiction and eventual incarceration are well-documented.)

The singer, who has gained an unexpected cachet among contemporary culture vultures via his regular cameos on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (don't ask), has duly contributed a curated playlist that drivers can sync up with for what Waze decrees "the full Boy George experience." We've also embedded it below in case you prefer to simply stream these 31 tracks and resume unraveling your Rand McNally map every time you miss a turn off the interstate.

Related: How To Avoid Rainbow-Washing In Your Pride Marketing Efforts

Waze will be actively promoting Tea Time With Boy George all Pride Month, and making it available for users through the rest of 2021.