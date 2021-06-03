News and Trends

Grocery Chain to Give Away $5 million to Vaccinated Customers

The chain will also be rewarding 50 vaccinated customers with free groceries for an entire year.
Next Article
Grocery Chain to Give Away $5 million to Vaccinated Customers
Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
News Writer
2 min read

Remaining service-oriented and socially conscious is crucial for big corporations and government bodies in a post-pandemic landscape, which is why many so brands, companies and legislators are offering incentives for vaccinated citizens.

Take West Virginia, which is offering vaccinated residents weekend getaways to state parks, hunting licenses and 10 different guns on top of cash giveaways totaling more than $1 million this summer.

Or Ohio, which kicked off the free cash trend back in May when Governor Mike DeWine announced that the state would be doling out $1 million weekly giveaways to vaccinated adults in the state on top of scholarship opportunities for those under 18.

Related: How Food and Beverage Brands Handle Choice, Change and Amazon

And now Kroger (KR) grocery store is the next big name to join the freebie initiative after announcing that it’ll be doling out $5 million total in payouts alongside free groceries for a year to vaccinated individuals.

Dubbed the “Community Immunity” giveaway, the chain will also be rewarding 50 vaccinated customers with free groceries for an entire year.

Related: How the Coronavirus Has Changed the Future of Work

For a five-week period, Kroger will be giving away 10 rounds of free groceries.

“To vaccinate more Americans and help bring this pandemic to an end, we all have to do our part,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Ian Sams. “It’s exciting that Kroger is using innovative tactics to encourage vaccinations among its millions of customers across the country.”

The mega chain is using the initiative as a way to further President Biden's goal of having at least 70% of adult Americans vaccinated by the end of July.

Kroger is the largest grocery chain in America and is currently up 1.46% in revenue year over year.

Related: How to Get Your First Big Win in Business

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off Social Media Books
Through 5/27/21, save on our collection of recommended social media books, including:
  • No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing
  • Ultimate Guide to Youtube for Business
  • Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising
  • And more
Save 60% Today
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Dogecoin Added to Coinbase, Price Surges

News and Trends

Elon Musk Sends Shares Soaring After Tweet About Viral Video

News and Trends

These 7 Countries are Now Accepting Vaccine Passports