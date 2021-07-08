Become a More Effective Worker to Become a More Effective Leader

July 8, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When you're the one in charge, everybody is looking to you to make tough decisions and the consequences for those decisions fall squarely on your shoulders. In small companies, you're probably the one doing most of the work on important, time-sensitive projects. Finding ways to be as productive as possible is crucial. But that's easier said than done.

Getting yourself into a productive mindset that yields results takes training. Spreading those productive skills to your employees and coworkers is even harder. In The 2021 Learn Productivity & Personal Development Bundle, you'll learn productivity hacks that will help you accomplish more and understand how to be a better, more impactful leader.

Across 12 courses, you'll learn how to unleash the best version of yourself. Instructor Alex Genadinik (4.5/5 rating) is a business coach, entrepreneur, and 3-time best-selling Amazon author whose books are taught in universities and high schools. He's created entrepreneurship mobile with more than 2 million downloads and is host of a popular business and marketing YouTube channel with more than 2 million views.

In these courses, Genadinik will teach you the fundamentals of productivity, how to set better goals, manage your time and stress better, and how to create sustainable, long-term motivation for yourself and others. Beyond the personal, you'll also get tips on how to become a better leader. With courses on active listening, team building skills, emotional intelligence, and more invaluable skills, you'll grow as a leader as well. Before you know it, you'll have a skill-set that will help you get the most out of yourself and others.

Take your leadership skills up a notch. Right now, you can get The 2021 Learn Productivity & Personal Development Bundle on sale for just $9.99.

