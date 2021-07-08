Leadership Skills

Become a More Effective Worker to Become a More Effective Leader

Find out how you can improve your productivity and leadership skills online.
Next Article
Become a More Effective Worker to Become a More Effective Leader
Image credit: Austin Distel/Unsplash

Free Book Preview: Unstoppable

Get a glimpse of how to overcome the mental and physical fatigue that is standing between you and your full potential.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Entrepreneur Store
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When you're the one in charge, everybody is looking to you to make tough decisions and the consequences for those decisions fall squarely on your shoulders. In small companies, you're probably the one doing most of the work on important, time-sensitive projects. Finding ways to be as productive as possible is crucial. But that's easier said than done.

Getting yourself into a productive mindset that yields results takes training. Spreading those productive skills to your employees and coworkers is even harder. In The 2021 Learn Productivity & Personal Development Bundle, you'll learn productivity hacks that will help you accomplish more and understand how to be a better, more impactful leader.

Across 12 courses, you'll learn how to unleash the best version of yourself. Instructor Alex Genadinik (4.5/5 rating) is a business coach, entrepreneur, and 3-time best-selling Amazon author whose books are taught in universities and high schools. He's created entrepreneurship mobile with more than 2 million downloads and is host of a popular business and marketing YouTube channel with more than 2 million views.

In these courses, Genadinik will teach you the fundamentals of productivity, how to set better goals, manage your time and stress better, and how to create sustainable, long-term motivation for yourself and others. Beyond the personal, you'll also get tips on how to become a better leader. With courses on active listening, team building skills, emotional intelligence, and more invaluable skills, you'll grow as a leader as well. Before you know it, you'll have a skill-set that will help you get the most out of yourself and others.

Take your leadership skills up a notch. Right now, you can get The 2021 Learn Productivity & Personal Development Bundle on sale for just $9.99.

Prices subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Leadership Skills

Become a Better Business Manager and Improve Your Leadership Skills with This 50-Hour Training

Leadership Skills

Become a Better Business Leader With These Principles From Successful CEOs and Executive Coaches

Leadership Skills

Get Expert Coaching on Leading a Company Through a Crisis for $40