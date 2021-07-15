Dogs

This DNA Test Kit Can Help You Better Care for Your Dog

It might just make your relationship with your pooch stronger than ever.
This DNA Test Kit Can Help You Better Care for Your Dog
Image credit: DNA My Dog

2 min read
DNA kits have become all the rage these days, with people tracking their ancestry, drawing their family trees, and even discovering what kind of health risks they might be at genetic risk for. Millions of humans have gotten in on the craze, but did you know dogs can also benefit from DNA testing? The process is easy and painless with the DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test and it might just make your relationship with your pooch stronger than ever.

An honoree at the 2020 GHP Biotechnology Awards for Ethical Canine Genetic Testing, DNA My Dog makes getting a DNA cheek swab from your pup easy and painless in under a minute. All you have to do is swab your dog's cheek, mail in the DNA sample, and in two weeks or less you'll get detailed reports about dog's unique characteristics. You'll understand the exact composition of your dog's unique DNA and breed mix, gaining insight into behaviors they're predisposed to and their personality. The results come with a custom photo certificate of the breeds found in your dog's genetic breed composition, a percentage breakdown of the levels found in your dog's unique DNA, and more. One happy customer wrote, "What a great idea--learned so much about our rescue. Thought she was a Lab. She is a Boxer/Golden Retriever mix, plus 2 other breeds. How can you beat that?"

Additionally, you'll also uncover your dog's genetic health concerns and risk for certain diseases. That could help you big-time at the vet down the line.

Get to know your dog better than ever. Normally $79, you can get a DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test for 24 percent off at just $59.99 for a limited time. There's no better time to demystify Fido.

Prices are subject to change.

