This All-in-One Kitchen Appliance Does Everything You Need to Make the Perfect Meal

The Tokit Omni Cook promises to save space and make meal prep easier.
Image credit: Tokit

What if one device could replace your blender, slow cooker, tea kettle, juicer, and even your kitchen scale? That’s the idea behind the Tokit Omni Cook, which has garnered more than 45 times its crowdfunding goal on Kickstarter. Over 800 backers agree that counter space is limited in the kitchen, and the number of appliances needed to cook a simple meal is excessive. 

A self-described “smart home chef,” the Omni Cook appears to live up to the title, letting you make Instagram-worthy meals from start to finish — all using one machine. With little more than a built-in mixing bowl, simmering basket, blade set, and whisk, this kitchen gadget is designed to consolidate your cooking tools into one easy-to-use contraption. You’ll be able to mince, chop, grind, and whip ingredients at up to 12,000 RPM thanks to its 500-watt motor.

For amateur chefs, the Tokit Omni Cook foregoes the need for complicated cookbooks in favor of an integrated 7-inch touchscreen that guides you through the whole process. This is all by way of a cloud recipe database accessible by connecting your home Wi-Fi network. All you have to do is tap the machine and start browsing a comprehensive list of recipes fit for any occasion. Then share your creations online for a communal approach to cooking.

If your biggest complaint about making food at home is the after-dinner cleanup, you’ll appreciate the Tokit Omni Cook’s auto-cleaning mode, which as its name suggests, pre-cleans the mixing bowl so that all you have to do is give it a rinse. Paired with a safety lock, a cable winder on the back makes storing and transporting the Omni Cook a breeze, whether you’re planning to cook on vacation or out camping in the wilderness.

For a limited time, when you pledge $699 or more on Kickstarter, you’ll receive your own Omni Cook at a 22 percent discount. It will then be delivered straight to your door as early as September 2021, according to the estimated release window listed on the site. You can join the hundreds of others looking to streamline their food preparation methods before the campaign ends on August 9.

