Woodcraft To Franchise Company-Owned Stores

February 24, 2001 1 min read

Parkersburg, West Virginia-Woodcraft plans to convert 27 corporately owned retail stores into franchise units over the next two years.

"Concentrating our retail efforts on the franchise side of the business allows us to sharpen our focus and provide more and better services to our franchisees and customers," said Bryan Katchur, Woodcraft's president.

"Conversion of the corporate store to franchise units is the natural evolution of Woodcraft's recent accomplishments in franchise operations," said Bill Carroll, franchise director for the woodworking supply chain. "Along with the growth we project through selling additional franchises in new markets, this will enhance our ability to provide quality programs and services needed to continue our success in the retail marketplace." -PR Newswire