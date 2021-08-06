How to Earn More Money by Selling on Amazon FBA and Shopify

August 6, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

It may be surprising to hear, but with the rise of ecommerce platforms like Amazon FBA and Shopify, the private labeling industry has grown to nearly $159 billion. That's a massive industry and there's still plenty of opportunity for creative entrepreneurs to carve out a piece of the pie. Whether you're looking to diversify your business's product offerings or earn a little extra money on the side, starting a private labeling service may just become a cash cow. Learn how to do it in The 2021 Private Label Business Bundle.

This four-course bundle focuses on Amazon FBA and Shopify, providing more than 14 hours of training on this compelling side hustle.

At the outset, you'll learn how to perform Amazon product research to select profitable private label products, identify the right manufacturers for your inventory, and understand how to customize your private label product to stand out from the competition. Through this process, you'll learn how to discern which products have high sales potential and less competition, and learn how to maximize your ROI. You'll also learn how to create and optimize product listings on Amazon, package and ship inventory to Amazon FBA warehouses, and much more.

Then, you'll learn how to do much of the same through Shopify. You'll learn how to build a Shopify store from scratch and create targeted paid ad campaigns and promotions to market your Shopify store and products.

Eventually, you'll master the process of product research and analytical skills needed to build a profitable, successful store. It'll become second nature before you know it.

Start selling private label products online from the comfort of your home. Right now, The 2021 Private Label Business Bundle is on sale for just $19.99 for a limited time. It's well worth the investment.

Prices subject to change.