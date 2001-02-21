Get A Sound System

Boost your sales with audio merchandising.

February 21, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Attention, shop owners! Do you have an in-store sound system? No? Well, adding one could be a great opportunity to increase your sales. Studies show that about 70 percent of all buying decisions are made by customers while they're in the store. Using a satellite music system with customized audio messages can turn empty air into an ongoing sales program. Audio merchandising can boost impulse and add-on purchases, promote high-profit-margin goods and enhance your image. After all, once customers are in your store, they're a captive audience. Who better to market to?