News and Trends

Rihanna is Officially a Billionaire and the Richest Female Musician in the World

Forbes reported that her net worth has shot above $1.7 billion, making her the 'richest female musician' in the world.
Next Article
Rihanna is Officially a Billionaire and the Richest Female Musician in the World
Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
News Writer
2 min read

Superstar singer and businesswoman Rihanna (whose real name is Robyn Fenty) has just been the latest woman inducted into the billionaire’s club, per Forbes on Wednesday.

The outlet reported that her net worth has shot above $1.7 billion, making her the “richest female musician” in the world.

Related: 3 Secrets To Rihanna's Business Success That Eclipsed Victoria's Secret And L'Oréal By Creating Relevant Brands For Today's Woman

The 33-year-old, who has had much commercial success over the course of her music career with endless collaborations and eight studio albums, is also the CEO and founder of cosmetics company Fenty Beauty, which launched in 2017.

Rihanna owns 50% of Fenty Beauty, with the other half being owned by luxury goods conglomerate LVMH. Bernard Arnault, who runs LVMH, infamously dethroned Jeff Bezos as the richest person in the world earlier this week.

Forbes estimates that a whopping $1.4 billion of her earnings come from the beauty brand, followed by her lingerie company, Savage x Fenty, which is worth a reported $270 million.

“She is creating a brand outside of herself. It’s not just about Rihanna,” Shannon Coyne, cofounder of consumer products consultancy Bluestock Advisors told Forbes. “Even if you don't like her music, she’s created a real style in the fashion and beauty space.”

Rihanna currently has around 103 million Instagram followers and 102.5 million followers on Twitter.

Related: 5 Lessons You Can Learn From Some of the World's Best Businesswomen

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

First Openly Gay Active NFL Player Grosses Top-Selling NFL Jersey

News and Trends

Microsoft's Market Cap Tops $2 Trillion

News and Trends

Airline Infuriates Passengers After Adding Hidden 'Covid Recovery' Fee