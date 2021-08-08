How Learning Blockchain Can Prepare You For the Future

August 8, 2021 2 min read

The Dow just crossed 35,000 and many stocks have seen record gains. You know what they say about buying high, though. You may have missed your opportunity to maximize your profits in the traditional stock market, but alternative investments like cryptocurrency still offer great potential. Although crypto has long been known for volatility, the technology it's built on, Blockchain, has tremendous potential.

In The Blockchain Bootcamp Certification Training Bundle, you'll learn more about Blockchain, understanding its possibilities, and giving you a solid idea of how to successfully invest in alternative investments like cryptocurrency. This three-course bundle is taught by ITU Online, an organization that has delivered high-quality, on-demand IT training to more than 650,000 students, 200 companies, and 50 public entities since 2012.

Knowledge is power, so the more you learn about Blockchain, the better you'll fare in a future that is increasingly occupied by its presence. Here, you'll start with Blockchain technology basics, learn why it is in such high demand for sales and solutions engineers and other enterprise resources, and learn how to compare enterprise Blockchains like R3 Corda, Hyperledger, Etheruem, Ripple, and more. You'll explore Blockchains As a Service (BaaS) like IBM, AWS, and Azure, and start to get set up for certification.

In the two certification courses, you'll study towards earning the Blockchain Training Alliance Certified Blockchain Solutions Architect (CBSA) and Certified Blockchain Developer – Hyperledger (CBDH) certifications. You'll understand the basic concepts, components, terminology, and ledgers of Blockchain and discover why it is revolutionizing how businesses and governments operate more efficiently. Additionally, you'll learn how to plan and prepare production-ready applications for the Hyperledger Blockchain, understand how to rapidly build Hyperledger applications, and more. Before you know it, you'll be fully working with the Blockchain.

Get familiar with one of today's leading technologies. Right now, The Blockchain Bootcamp Certification Training Bundle is on sale for just $19.99.

