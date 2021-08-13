Learn How Microsoft Excel Can Power Your Business Insights

August 13, 2021 2 min read

If you were to hire for just about any position and sifted through dozens of resumes, the one constant on nearly every single one would be "Microsoft Excel" under the skills section. More than 750 million people worldwide use Excel and it has become a prerequisite for just about any job in any industry these days. But there's a huge range of fluency in Excel and just because you know how to make a spreadsheet does not mean you really know how to use this powerful program.

The truth is, Excel can do a lot more than you probably realize, including acting as an extremely valuable addition to your business intelligence operations. Every entrepreneur can stand to benefit from these features of Excel and in The 2021 Ultimate Microsoft Excel Business Intelligence Certification Bundle, you'll learn how to maximize Excel to meet all of your business needs. Valued at $2400, it's on sale now for just $44.99.

This 12-course bundle includes training from Certified Microsoft Excel Experts like Chris Dutton (4.6/5 instructor rating) and Bryan Hong (4.5/5 rating) and covers some of Excel's most valuable tools. You'll learn advanced formulas and functions for use in your spreadsheets, explore important analytics and data visualization tools, learn formatting and productivity tips, and much more. With advanced focuses on tools like PivotTables, Power Query, DAX, and more, you'll learn how to automate numbers-crunching tasks, draw important business insights, and visualize your findings to other stakeholders with ease. Before you know it, you'll take your Excel knowledge to the next level and be able to use it to solve a huge array of complicated business problems.

Help your business grow by finally understanding Excel. Right now, you can get The 2021 Ultimate Microsoft Excel Business Intelligence Certification Bundle for a huge discount at just $44.99 for a limited time.

