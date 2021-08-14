Learn Google DevOps Skills to Improve Your Organization's Efficiency

August 14, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

DevOps combines software development and IT operations, aiming to shorten the system development life cycle and set up continuous improvement for software deployments. Sixty-three percent of practitioners say that DevOps practices shorten their software development life cycle and lead to additional deployments. That means, when your organization adopts DevOps practices, you can better update your software and release more, stronger releases faster. That's great for your business.

Not sure where to start and don't want to bring in an expensive outside consultant? Check out The Google DevOps & Blockchain Developer Bundle. Valued at $792, it's on sale now for just $29.99.

This eight-course bundle curates more than 30 hours of training in Google DevOps and blockchain development from ITU Online. Since 2012, ITU Online has provided on-demand IT training content to more than 650,000 students, more than 200 companies, and more than 50 public entities. They've won a multitude of awards, including recognition at the Best in Biz Awards and Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.

These courses start you out with the DevOps fundamentals. You'll learn what it is, best practices and key performance indicators, access Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and get started in DevOps. From there, you'll explore a number of DevOps certification tracks, getting the training you need to become a DevOps pro. You'll cover Kubernetes with Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA) and Certified Kubernetes Application Developer (CKAD), as well as Certified Blockchain Solutions Architect (CBSA) and Certified Blockchain Developer (CBD). Through all of these courses, you'll learn how to deploy enterprise-level software development solutions to your organization so it can run more efficiently than ever.

Cover one of today's most important software development topics and learn how to run your business better. Take your business to the next level with The Google DevOps & Blockchain Developer Bundle, on sale now for just $29.99.

Prices are subject to change.