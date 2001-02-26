My Queue

Using Digital Cameras

It makes good business sense.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Do you think a digital camera is too extravagant for your needs? Well, think again. Using digital cameras eliminates film processing costs and waiting time. The camera gives you the freedom to take pictures without worrying what the quality will be after you scan a traditional photo into the computer. Plus, digital cameras come in handy for marketing efforts. If you create brochures, pamphlets or catalogs, digital cameras ultimately save you time and money. Many entrepreneurs use digital photos in their company's Web site or newsletter as well.

