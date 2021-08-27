Finance

3 Retail Stock Superstars to Buy Now

We've put together a list of 3 retail stock superstars to buy now so that you can go shopping for the best names in the business ahead of what is usually the strongest period of the year for these companies, the holiday season.
3 Retail Stock Superstars to Buy Now
The retail industry is definitely one of the most competitive sectors in the market, which means it's imperative to only invest in either the key players or companies that offer something truly unique to shoppers. There’s also the fact that the global pandemic caused a massive shift in the way consumers shop and helped the true retail leaders gain even more market share, which means some of the top stocks in the sector have delivered astounding gains over the past year.

Although a lot of these stocks have already had quite the move up recently, there’s still a lot to like about owning top retail companies, particularly when you consider how the global economy is rebounding, shoppers are heading back into physical stores, and many retail earnings reports from last quarter were resoundingly positive.

We’ve put together a list of 3 retail stock superstars to buy now so that you can go shopping for the best names in the business ahead of what is usually the strongest period of the year for these companies, the holiday season. Let’s take a deeper look below.

Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

The majority of successful retailers today operate with an omnichannel business model, which means that they combine multiple channels to market, sell, buy, and deliver their products. For example, a company that sells products at brick-and-mortar stores along with online via e-commerce is a powerful combination for investors to pursue. Dick’s Sporting Goods falls under the omnichannel retailer category and is one of the largest U.S.-based sporting goods companies, which makes it a great option to consider in the sector. Consumers can find equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories at one of 857 physical stores or shop online on the company’s robust e-commerce platform.

Investors have to be impressed by the company’s stellar Q2 results, which saw Dick’s Sporting Goods deliver record quarterly sales and earnings. The company reported Q2 earnings per diluted share of $4.53, up 45% year-over-year, and also raised its full-year guidance. Dick's Sporting Goods even announced a special dividend payment of $5.50 per share along with a 21% increase in its existing quarterly dividend payout, which tells us that this retailer is generating plenty of cash. It’s clear that in-store sales are rebounding nicely for this retail superstar, and the company’s Q2 e-commerce sales growth of 111% versus Q2 2019 is an indication that this company is delivering strong digital sales growth as well.

Williams-Sonoma Inc (NYSE: WSM)

Next, we have a superstar retailer that specializes in high-quality home goods, which is certainly appealing given the continued strength in the housing market. Williams Sonoma offers products through several well-known merchandise brands, including Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, Rejuvenation, and more. It’s another strong omnichannel retailer that is focusing on a digital-first model, which is attractive given how more people are shopping online than ever before. Ecommerce accounted for 65% of total company revenues in Q2, which tells investors just how big of a digital presence the company has in the new retail landscape.

The company just delivered record Q2 earnings results including notable revenue growth of 30.7% year-over-year and Q2 diluted EPS of $3.21, up 80% year-over-year. Williams Sonoma is experiencing growth across all of its brands and sales channels at the moment and with so many people investing big in their homes and home décor it's easy to recognize the potential here. What’s also intriguing about this stock is that the company just increased its dividend by 20% and authorized a stock repurchase program of $1.25 billion. Expect this specialty retailer to deliver strong gains over the next few months, particularly during the holiday season.

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX)

Finally, investors in search of a retail stock that caters to discount shoppers should be quite intrigued by TJX Companies Inc. It’s a leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions that offers products priced anywhere from 20% to 60% below full-price retailers’ regular prices. The company’s stores including T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Homesense, and Sierra all offer a unique value proposition to shoppers since they deliver some of the most popular brands at deeply discounted prices. The company also has a ton of leverage with its suppliers, which allows TJX Companies to stock up on products that major manufacturers need to get rid of quickly at great prices.

TJX Companies is expanding its digital sales channel and offers a distinctive treasure hunt shopping experience that certainly appeals to bargain buyers, which makes it a unique stock in the retail sector. The company delivered impressive Q2 earnings including sales up 81% year-over-year to $12.1 billion, which tells us that consumers are certainly still hungry for a good deal in a post-pandemic retail environment. The stock also offers a decent dividend and could benefit from back-to-school shopping in Q3, which are additional reasons why it is a top pick in retail at this time.

