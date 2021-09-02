News and Trends

Richard Branson is Under Investigation by the FAA

The FAA confirmed that Branson's Virgin Galactic aircraft "deviated from its Air Traffic Control Clearance as it returned to Spaceport America."
Next Article
Richard Branson is Under Investigation by the FAA
Image credit: Gabe Ginsberg | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read

The Federal Aviation Administration is probing an anomaly from Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic space flight. 

After the New Yorker reported that the regulatory agency was looking into a deviation in the July 11 flight’s descent, the FAA confirmed to Reuters and other outlets that Branson’s aircraft “deviated from its Air Traffic Control Clearance as it returned to Spaceport America. The FAA investigation is ongoing.” 

In response, Virgin Galactic acknowledged that the trajectory of the flight did deviate from the company’s original plan, but “did not fly outside of the lateral confines of the protected airspace.”

Related: Did Richard Branson Really Go Into Space? Neil deGrasse Tyson Says No

“Although the flight’s ultimate trajectory deviated from our initial plan, the Unity 22 flight did not fly outside of the lateral confines of the protected airspace. As a result of the trajectory adjustment, the flight did drop below the altitude of the airspace that is protected for Virgin Galactic missions for a short distance and time (1 minute and 41 seconds) before re-entering restricted airspace that is protected all the way to the ground for Virgin Galactic missions," said the statement from Virgin Galactic. 

"At no time did the ship travel above any population centers or cause a hazard to the public. FAA representatives were present in the control room during the flight and in post-flight debriefs. We are working in partnership with the FAA to address the airspace for future flights."

According to the New Yorker report, a red light flashed on the vehicle’s console to indicate an “entry glide-cone-warning.” The Virgin Galactic statement said the company diesputes “the misleading characterizations and conclusions in the New Yorker article.”

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

First Openly Gay Active NFL Player Grosses Top-Selling NFL Jersey

News and Trends

Microsoft's Market Cap Tops $2 Trillion

News and Trends

Airline Infuriates Passengers After Adding Hidden 'Covid Recovery' Fee