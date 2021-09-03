News and Trends

Apple Announces $30 Million Investment Towards Racial Equity Focusing on Hispanic Inclusion

The investment will support new initiatives through Apple's Racial Equity and Justice Initiative.
Image credit: Barcroft Media | Getty Images

2 min read
This story originally appeared on Black Enterprise

Coinciding with Hispanic Heritage Month, Apple has announced a $30 million investment in racial equity focusing on the Hispanic community.

The investment will support new initiatives through Apple’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative. In this commitment, there will be a focus on advancing the education and career developing opportunities for Hispanic people.

The investment will be broken into three parts: education, entrepreneurship, and criminal-justice reform.

The tech giant is partnering with California State University (CSU) to launch a global Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI) Equity Innovation Hub, a career and education center. Apple will furnish the center and fund its educational programs. CSU Chancellor Joseph Castro said CSU is excited about the opportunity the partnership presents for its students.

“The CSU takes great pride in providing pathways to STEM education and preparing students for careers that power the world’s fifth-largest economy,” Castro said in a release. “Thanks to the bold vision from the state of California, Apple, and other legislative leaders, the Global HSI Equity Innovation Hub will greatly benefit thousands of talented students in California and beyond.”

To support entrepreneurs, Apple is expanding its Entrepreneur Camp to welcome its first group of Hispanic founders and developers in 2022. Students at the camp will receive instruction from Apple engineers and executives to help develop their business ideas and turn them into reality.

Apple will also support criminal justice efforts by investing in organizations that do the same. Apple will donate funds to a range of nonprofit organizations, including the Anti-Recidivism CoalitionThe Council on Criminal JusticeInnocence ProjectThe Last Mile, RecidivizThe Sentencing Project, the Vera Institute of Justice, and others.

“The call to build a more just and equitable world is an urgent one, and at Apple, we feel a collective responsibility to help drive progress forward,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “The commitments we’re sharing will help the young leaders of today and tomorrow start new businesses, develop groundbreaking innovations, and inspire countless others to join the fight for justice. We’re grateful to all of the trailblazing organizations we’re partnering with for their tireless dedication to equity as we work toward a better future together.”

