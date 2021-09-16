Start a Mindfulness Practice and to Reduce Stress and Improve Your Business

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Being an entrepreneur is stressful. It's a lot worse if you don't take any time for your mental health. And if your stress is getting in the way of your happiness, you can bet it's bleeding down to your employees, too. Paying attention to your mental health and developing a mindfulness practice can help you build a more productive, healthier, and happier workplace and contribute to a more fulfilling life. If you're not sure where to start, The Complete Mental Health & Mindfulness Bundle can help. Valued at $2,200, it's on sale now for $39.99.

Shashi Chaturvedula/Unsplash

This 11-course bundle includes 24 hours of training in mindfulness, anxiety management, meditation, and more from leading instructors like Natalie Rivera (4.4/5 instructor rating), Leon Chaudhari (4.3/5 rating), and Chris Worfolk (4.6/5 rating). Each of the instructors in the bundle is an entrepreneur themselves, giving them unique insight into what works for entrepreneurs.

You'll start by learning more than 50 mindfulness and meditation techniques to help you develop awareness and live in the present moment. You'll learn why nearly all successful people and professional athletes practice mindfulness and understand how to hone your attention and concentration. From there, you'll develop strategies to stop negative self talk, develop confidence, and create a formal mindfulness and meditation routine.

Additionally, you'll understand the SMART model and discover how to transform broad goals into smart ones. You'll learn how to stick to good habits and develop newly effective ones. Then, you'll learn how to spread the love by supporting others using the Real Support Framework (REAL-SF), speak confidentially to others about mental illness, and become a better Mental Health Ambassador. There's even a course on how to speak to employees and colleagues about COVID-19 in the workplace.

Invest in your own mindfulness for the health of your company. Right now, you can get The Complete Mental Health & Mindfulness Bundle for just $39.99 (reg. $2,200).

Prices are subject to change.