Customer Study Ranks McDonald's Last In Nation

<b></b>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ann Arbor, Michigan-McDonald's received the lowest customer satisfaction rating among national fast-food chains in a newly released study conducted by the University of Michigan Business School.

The report, which yielded the American Customer Satisfaction index, said McDonald's score dropped 3.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2000 from the year-earlier period, giving the chain a rating of 59 out of a possible 100, about 10 points lower than the industry average. The report said consumer complaints against the fast-food giant ranged from slow service to advertisements that don't match real products.

McDonald's refuted the survey's findings. "These samplings don't track with the facts about our business," the company said in a statement released from its Oak Brook, Illinois, headquarters. "McDonald's sales in the U.S. were up last year as we proudly served more than 8 billion customers, which is strong evidence of customer satisfaction."

In the study's restaurant category, Wendy's score dipped 1.4 percent in the fourth quarter, to a rating of 70, the industry average. Taco Bell's score dropped 1.6 percent to 63. Papa John's topped the list of fast-food contenders with a 77, the category's highest quarterly rating.

Compiled from more than 50,000 interviews with consumers, the index and report are generated by the National Quality Research Center and the university's business school. -Nation's Restaurant News

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market