Top 10 Best Free Job Posting Sites

Sourcing and recruiting talent in today's job market can be hard especially with the rise of remote work which has greatly opened the talent pool. When searching for your next employee, employers don't have to spend a ton of money on recruiters or paid job boards to find the perfect talent.

Here are 10 of the best job sites that allow employers to post free job listings, connect with applicants, and manage the interview process.

While most job sites below offer free options, some only see success when boosting your job posts with paid ads. For a truly free platform with no commitments, ZipRecruiter offers the best free trial. It's no wonder that 80% of employers who post on ZipRecruiter get a qualified candidate through the site within the first day.

ZipRecruiter – Best Overall Package

ZipRecruiter's job templates make it easy to write job descriptions and post your free job listing in minutes. ZipRecruiter's matching technology can scan thousands of resumes and suggest candidates with the right skills, education, and experience with the option to send personalized notes inviting candidates to officially apply for the position. Keep your applicants organized with ZipRecruiter's dashboard which allows you to sort, review, and rate your candidates. Plus, hands down, ZipRecruiter offers the best free trial with no commitments. With ZipRecruiter, you're never locked in to 30-day job posts. Once you've hired someone, you can close the position and replace it with a new one!

Indeed

One of the largest job search engines, Indeed allows employers to post free job postings and use its applicant dashboard to keep track of candidate resumes, interviews, ratings, etc. Employers can post jobs and manage applicants for free with the option to boost visibility via pay-per-click ads.

SimplyHired

SimplyHired connects employers with job seekers across more than 100 job boards and allows employers to post jobs for free. The catch? You'll have to pay a fee to contact candidates you feel are a good fit for the job. Still, the pay-to-contact model can be much less expensive than paying fees to recruiters.

Ladders

For higher, $80K+ salaried jobs, Ladders can be a great option for free job postings. Employers are allowed to post up to 10 job listings a month, view 10 resumes per month, and send 10 emails per month for free. There are promotion package options to boost your listings and paid-plan levels to increase your ability to post more jobs, read more resumes and respond to more candidates.

Facebook

Employers can post free job listings via the company's official Facebook page. Qualified candidates are likely already spending time on Facebook, so this can be a great way to get your job opening out to a large pool of candidates for free. Potential candidates will be able to see the job posting under the Jobs bookmark or on Facebook Marketplace. Employers can accept and manage applications via the company's Messenger account or by email, if preferred. And of course, all job postings can be boosted for additional exposure.

Scouted

Scouted is a smart platform that leverage AI data analysis to match candidates to your job postings based on requirements and skills sets. It’s a great resource for finding entry-level to mid-career talent. Plus, employers only have to pay if they decide to hire a candidate. Scouted also offers paid tiers levels which allow employers to review top job applicants and even work directly with an account manager who will curate top job applicants for the position.

Upwork

Upwork is an excellent resource for your employers looking for freelance or remote-work positions. Employers can post jobs for free, but there is a standard processing fee for any contracts made via Upwork. Employers can also upgrade to access a dedicated account manager and additional resources starting at $49.99. With Upwork Talent Scout, employers can lean on Upwork recruiters to sift through resumes, screen skill sets and find strong matches for projects – helping save employers a ton of time when hiring freelancers on a project-basis.

PostJobFree

PostJobFree allows employers to post their job listings and search resumes for free on its basic site, but you’ll have to upgrade to a premium subscription to receive unlimited resume views and unlock contact information for candidates. Still, a good starting point to post free jobs and PostJobFree also distributes to other job boards like Indeed and ZipRecruiter for added potential exposure.

Wisestep

Leverage Wisestep’s 14-day trial to post an unlimited number of free jobs and have unlimited access to search through resumes and communicate with candidates. Wisestep syncs with your social networks to get the word out about your business’s open positions and will also broadcast your job posting to major job boards like Monster, CareerBuilder and more. After your trial, employers can upgrade to a Professional account for $10/month per user or Enterprise level account (for 50 users or more) for continued access.

Workable

Another great platform to leverage free job postings and automatically have them cross-posted on major job sites like Google, LinkedIn, Facebook and more. Workable offers a 15-day free trial to post free jobs, sort through resumes from all platforms in their single dashboard, communicate with candidates and schedule interviews. After your free trial, Workable’s PayGo plan is $99 per job per month – best for employers who have occasional hiring needs.