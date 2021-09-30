It's Finally Time That You Master Zoom

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

By the end of 2021, as many as 40 percent of employers expect employees to still be working remotely. And that's a good thing because most people still want to work from home. But as an entrepreneur and employer yourself, you have to think about how to manage what's best for your employees with what's best for your business. You can't sacrifice meetings, collaboration, and communication just to enable your employees to work in their pajamas.

As such, now is the right time to really learn how to get the most out of the videoconferencing software Zoom. You can in The Ultimate Zoom A-to-Z Master Class Bundle. It's on sale for just $22.80 (reg. $1,200).

This six-course bundle includes training from leading organizations like Entrepreneur Academy (4.5/5 instructor rating) and Intellezy Trainers (4.4/5 rating), as well as entrepreneurs like Bryan Hong (4.4/5 rating) and Mauricio Rubio (4.3/5 rating).

At the start, you'll learn the basics of holding and attending online meetings with Zoom. You'll learn how to collaborate with others who are working remotely, understand how to share your screen with others, perform online presentations, and more. You'll also learn how to use Zoom as both a host and participant, so you can do things like manage participants, utilize polls and breakout rooms, use meeting chats, and more. Additionally, you'll explore ways to use Zoom for branding and marketing purposes, understanding how Zoom's add-ons widen the possibilities of your online meetings. You'll get familiar with the technical bits of hosting a Zoom meeting as well as the etiquette you need to thrive while running online meetings.

The world appears to be staying remote for a while. Shouldn't you be as prepared as possible? Right now, you can get The Ultimate Zoom A-to-Z Master Class Bundle for a special $22.80 price during our VIP Sale.

