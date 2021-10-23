Teach Your Kids Robotics with This Mini Robot Arm Education Kit

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs are always looking for ways to save time and improve efficiency around the office. Those are the kind of skills you'd probably like to encourage in your , too. After all, DIY hobbies have been shown to make your brain work smarter and faster.

With the WLKATA Mirobot 6-Axis Mini Robot Arm Education Kit, you can check two boxes at once. First, you'll be able to help your kids develop good habits and learn valuable skills. Second, when your kid is done working, you'll have a little robot arm to help you around your desk.

This kit comes with everything necessary to build a robotic arm, plus a wireless Bluetooth controller to control the arm. The compact arm weights about the size of a laptop and has 0.2mm repeated positioning accuracy that's perfect for light-duty tasks. It has 6-axis freedom, ideal for learning and demonstrating production line practices. It's designed to function like a real industrial robot pendant and has hardware based on the Arduino control board to support expandable interfaces.

You can control the arm with PC, phone, the included Bluetooth controller or the app. Plus, it's able to expand to external interfaces to communicate with Wi-Fi and RS485 protocols as well. You can always check WLKATA and the Github community to access the up-to-date Mirobot Education Resource for tutorials, source code, DIY guidance, models, and more to do even more with your kit. It's a great way for you and your kids to learn about robotics and modern programming skills while building something useful that you'll use every day.

Get your kids a gift that will keep on giving. Right now, the WLKATA Mirobot 6-Axis Mini Robot Arm Education Kit is on sale for 9 percent off $1,540 at $1,399.99. Upgrade to the Professional Kit for $1,539.99.

Prices are subject to change.