Chain Expansion News

<b></b>

April 27, 2001 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Randolph, Massachusetts-Construction will soon begin on the first of 50 new locations in Southeast Wisconsin offering combinations of the Baskin-Robbins, Dunkin' Donuts and Togo's retail concepts. Allied Domecq Quick Service Restaurants, the company responsible for worldwide development of these three brands, has awarded a development agreement to Chicago-based National Energy Properties LLC that will cover the following counties: Dane, Dodge, Jefferson, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha. Each store will offer either two or all three brands. -Nichol & Company

Oklahoma City-Sonic Corp. recently announced the opening of its newest drive-in in Boise, Idaho, marking the chain's expansion into its 28th state. Sonic plans to open approximately 25 drive-ins in Idaho over the next five to six years. Plans are also being put in place to expand into the state of Wyoming within the next year. -PR Newswire

Oklahoma City-Sonic Corp plans to opens its first Oregon location this year-in the bustling burg of Ontario. The Ontario location will open in late summer, and the company has received inquiries from potential franchisees in Bend, Klamath Falls and Eugene. -The Business Journal of Portland

San Luis Obispo, California-House of Bread has announced its expansion into Nevada and Utah. The bakery franchise has three company stores and eight franchises. Current franchises are located in San Luis Obispo, Napa, Danville and Walnut Creek, California. The newest franchises will be located in Las Vegas and Carson City, Nevada and Salt Lake City. -House of Bread

Denver-Quizno's Subs intends to open 40 to 50 locations in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky in the next two years. The sub and sandwich shop recently announced similar moves in the Eastern United States as part of a three-year expansion plan. -Nashville Business Journal