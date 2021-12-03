Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Mark Cuban Just Bought an Entire Town in Texas

The 77-acre town of Mustang, Texas now belongs to the billionaire buisnessman.

Although most billionaires these days are focused on spending their cash on lavish vacation properties and massive space exploration initiatives, others are finding even more extravagant and unorthodox ways to spend their fortunes.

Take Mark Cuban, for example, who quite literally just purchased an entire town in the great state of Texas — and no, this isn’t a spinoff episode of Schitt’s Creek.

The Dallas Morning News reported that the Shark Tank star purchased the 77-acre town of Mustang, Texas, which sits about 55 miles south of Dallas in Navarro County.

Mustang was originally listed for sale in 2017 for $4 million before dropping to $2 million, though the price Cuban paid for the town has not been publicly disclosed.

The town reportedly had 21 residents in the 2010 census, which earned it the title of the smallest town in the Lonestar state.

"I don’t know what if anything I will do with it," Cuban told Dallas Morning News, which also reported that Cuban purchased the town from a friend of his.

Other notable features of Mustang include an abandoned strip club where a man named Fernando Ramirez was murdered in 2008 and a resident alligator — whatever that means.

Hopefully Cuban won’t be looking to settle down in the mostly abandoned little town anytime soon.

As of Friday morning, his estimated net worth was $4.5 billion.

Emily Rella

Emily Rella is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com.

