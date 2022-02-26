What Is an AI Writing Assistant and How Can it Help Me as an Entrepreneur?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The number of companies using AI has grown significantly in recent years, from small companies up to giants like Google and Facebook. The rise of AI can be attributed to advancements in machine learning, big data analytics and cloud computing.

But there is a lot of misinformation about what exactly AI means. Let’s take a look at what it is all about and why you should care about it as an individual or as a business owner.

What are AI writing assistants and how have they changed marketing?

An AI writing assistant is software that automates one or more phases in the process of generating content for marketing purposes. AI writing assistants can help with ideation, structure and even tone and style, giving marketers more time to focus on their unique skills and to brainstorm new ideas.

Due to its wide range of capabilities, an AI writing assistant can potentially make marketers' jobs easier: It can generate content at scale while also making sure that every post has the right tone and structure according to client specifications. In addition, it can also take care of error-prone tasks such as copy editing

Many copywriters are now using AI writers to create content because software can identify the best structure and vocabulary to use, which can be a time-consuming process for copywriters. It also helps them with writer’s block by giving them new ideas on what they should write about.

AI writers are also much cheaper than human copywriters and can generate content at scale. This is thanks to their ability to learn from large sets of data and perform efficiently.

Related: 3 Entrepreneurial Uses of Artificial Intelligence That Will Change Your Business

How to find the right AI assistant for your needs

So how do you know which one AI assistant is right for your business? To start, you want to think about what kind of content you need. Do you need data-rich articles with keyword-rich titles that can rank well on search engines? If so, then an automated content creator that specializes in SEO is ideal.

Alternatively, if you're looking for something more creative and less technical, then an AI writing assistant that specializes in creative writing or emotive content may be perfect for your needs.

There are also AI assistants that specialize in designing infographics or editing video scripts.

Related: How to Design the Ideal AI Assistant

The importance of AI in various industries

The emergence of AI has changed the way we do business. It does away with the need for human intervention in many cases, which means that there is no need for staffing and management of huge teams to handle customer service issues. For example, AI-assisted call centers can manage support tickets with accuracy and speed without requiring human labor all day long.

We will start seeing more jobs being replaced by AI as it becomes more advanced, so it's important now to look at how AI can be used for better productivity.

Ways AI can supercharge your productivity

The way you use AI is going to depend on what your business is and what you plan to do with it. When you're starting a startup or a company, AI can be incredibly useful. It can provide you with insights into who your target audience is and how they're going to react to certain changes in your product or service offerings.

To work on a project, you need to have a good idea of what you want to do. In some cases, this may be as simple as just listing all of your ideas and then going from there. In other cases, it may be more difficult. That is where AI can come in ⁠— the software will help you find the best idea for your project and help you with your workflow.

In reality, AI is already impacting businesses today. The main question is not what AI can do for a business, but rather how a business can leverage AI to improve customer experience and increase profitability. AI assistants are on the rise and they have been used for a variety of tasks from content generating to automatic translation. As more companies start using these technologies, they will change the way we work and live.

Related: The Future of Productivity: AI and Machine Learning